“Democratic Bulgaria” has submitted a bill to create personal investment accounts for newborns. The proposal envisages that, from January 1, 2027, the state will invest €1,000 for every newborn child. The idea was presented by MPs Yordan Ivanov and Vladislav Panev.

According to the sponsors, the funds will accumulate over a period of 60 years and will be protected from seizure and inheritable. “This money grows; it is protected from seizure and inheritable,” Yordan Ivanov said. According to him, over this period the initial sum could reach more than €300,000.

The proposal will cost the state budget around €50 million, Ivanov said. DB also envisages that parents will be able to monitor how the funds are managed through a dedicated app. Additional sums from relatives and employers will also be able to be added to the accounts.

Investments in index funds

Vladislav Panev explained that the money would be invested in stock market index funds. He proposes creating a governing board involving the Ministry of Finance and the Bulgarian National Bank to oversee the management of the funds.

According to Panev, the aim is to limit the risk of the money being poorly managed. DB also states that the funds should be guaranteed regardless of movements in global markets.

Access to the funds

The main rule in the proposal is that the money can be used when the account holder turns 60. A mechanism is also envisaged for earlier access in the event of illness or another serious circumstance, by analogy with the second pension pillar.

“Democratic Bulgaria” links the initiative to the need for greater investment and saving awareness, as well as to the future challenges facing the pension system. The formation will seek support for the bill from all political forces. Yordan Ivanov cited the United States, Germany, Greece and Israel as examples of similar models.

Sources: bntnews.bg