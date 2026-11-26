TIM have long ceased to be merely a local factor in Varna and are now powerful enough that power in the city cannot be taken without them. This was stated by PR expert Arman Babikyan, who commented to the Bulgarian National Radio on an interview with Marin Mitev – one of TIM’s founders.

“TIM have long ceased to be some local boys. They have long taken enough from this city,” Babikyan said. According to him, serious decisions in Varna can hardly be made without or against the group’s wishes.

Babikyan: The interview contained truths about power

Babikyan described the conversation with Mitev as entertaining, but said that it contained important admissions about the relations between central and local government, as well as about who maintains contacts with whom.

He linked his comment to the tensions surrounding the removal of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev and the public dispute over the role of economic factors in governing the city. According to Babikyan, TIM’s influence does not depend on which party holds the mayoral post.

In his statement, Babikyan also touched on the issue of Russian influence. He said that for years Varna has been among the cities where foreign influence penetrates most easily, and pointed to the activities of the Russian consulate as one of the factors behind this.

Marin Mitev denies influencing the municipality

In an interview with BNR, Marin Mitev rejected claims that he influences the governance of Varna or was involved in Kotsev’s removal. “We have neither contracts nor commissioned work with the municipality,” he said.

Mitev said he is friends with Blagomir Kotsev and Daniel Slavov – Dunkata, but denied that these relationships were connected to decisions made by the municipality. He described as “a joke” the claim that TIM and Slavov were behind the decision of the Municipal Election Commission.

Mitev also denied any connection between TIM and the association “Alternative for Citizens.” According to him, the city is governed by the mayor and the municipal administration.

Court suspends Kotsev’s preliminary removal

The exchange of positions comes against the backdrop of the legal dispute surrounding Blagomir Kotsev’s term in office. On November 23, the Municipal Election Commission in Varna terminated his powers ahead of schedule, allowing the decision to take immediate effect.

The Administrative Court in Varna suspended the preliminary enforcement. Thus, Kotsev can continue performing his duties until the court issues a final ruling on the legality of the Municipal Election Commission’s decision. The ruling may be appealed before the Supreme Administrative Court within seven days of the parties being notified.

Sources: novini.bg