The attempt to remove me as mayor of Varna was organized long ago and has been ongoing for months. Blagomir Kotsev said this after the Varna Administrative Court suspended the preliminary enforcement of the decision by the Municipal Election Commission to terminate his term of office early. The ruling may be appealed before the Supreme Administrative Court within seven days.

Kotsev thanked the magistrates for protecting the citizens’ vote. In his words, the commission’s decision had been taken through a “shady procedure,” while one of the complaints considered by the commission had been filed about a year ago and was “very well argued by an unknown author.”

“None of the representatives on the Municipal Election Commission had put their name to it – in other words, it is unclear who drafted it. It is obviously very well argued by lawyers from outside the commission,” the mayor of Varna said.

The Municipal Election Commission to decide whether to appeal

According to Kotsev, the court ruling temporarily suspends the enforcement of the decision to remove him from office, but the dispute is not over. He said that the Municipal Election Commission has seven days to decide whether to file an appeal.

“Now we will see whether they will refuse to listen to them for a second time and perhaps gather and collectively decide to appeal the annulment,” Kotsev said, referring to the commission’s members and the party leaders who, according to him, opposed its decision.

On November 23, the Varna Municipal Election Commission terminated Kotsev’s powers early because of complaints related to the leave he had taken in 2025, when he was being held in custody. Twenty-six of the 27 members attended the meeting. Twenty voted “for” terminating his term, while six voted “against.”

Allegations of pressure at the municipality

Kotsev said that what had happened was not a spontaneous decision, but part of an operation that had continued for months with the aim of paralyzing the administration and making the mayor work under constant fear.

“People in the administration knew; everyone was demoralized, as they were being told here and there that your mayor would be gone soon, so hold on, other people are coming,” he said.

In his words, employees had been assured that they could keep their jobs regardless of the impending change of mayor. Kotsev also claimed that some of the groups on the Municipal Election Commission had been subject to influence and that significant business interests were represented on the municipal council.

The court justified suspending the preliminary enforcement on the grounds that the immediate termination of the term would affect not only Kotsev, but also the citizens who had elected him, as well as the system for forming local government established through elections. He will remain in office until a final ruling on the dispute.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bta.bg