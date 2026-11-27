The National Assembly prepared a joint declaration against the violence toward Bulgarian supporters of Levski in Marseille. The initiative was proposed at the beginning of the plenary session by Nikolay Denkov, chairman of the parliamentary group of “We Continue the Change”.

“Let us all unite, because this is an issue that goes far beyond partisan passions,” Denkov said. He proposed that the declaration be considered by the Foreign Policy Committee and then adopted in the plenary chamber.

National Assembly Chairwoman Mihaela Dotsova proposed that each parliamentary group appoint one representative to participate in drafting the text. Once prepared, the declaration must be formally submitted to the parliament’s registry, discussed and put to a vote.

11 Bulgarians injured in clashes

The clashes at the Vélodrome stadium during the match between Olympique Marseille and Levski on November 26 prompted the parliamentary reaction. According to information from BNT, supporters of the home team attacked the section with Bulgarian fans, throwing bottles, flares and pyrotechnic devices.

According to initial reports, 11 Bulgarian citizens were injured. Six received medical attention at the stadium, while five were taken to medical facilities in Marseille. Nadya Zhivkova-Vaneva, Bulgaria’s consul general in Lyon, said that according to official information from the French police, no Bulgarian citizen had been arrested and no Bulgarian was in hospital.

The match began without delay despite the incidents, and Levski lost the game. Before the match, the French authorities had limited the number of Bulgarian supporters to 500, citing security concerns.

Bulgaria to send diplomatic note to France

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attacks and announced that it would send an official diplomatic note to France, calling for a full investigation into what happened. Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that he had spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron, while the Élysée Palace stated that Macron condemned the violence against the Bulgarian fans.

President Iliyana Iotova called on the French authorities to clarify the circumstances surrounding the attack and hold those responsible accountable. She also urged UEFA to investigate how the safety of the visiting supporters had been ensured.

The next institutional step is to draft the joint parliamentary text, have it considered by the Foreign Policy Committee and subsequently put to a vote in the plenary chamber.

Sources: bntnews.bg, dariknews.bg, news.bg