The Council of Rectors received letters of congratulations from MEPs Iliya Lazarov and Radan Kanev on the occasion of the restoration of the full membership of Bulgaria’s rectorate community in the European University Association.

In their statements, the two representatives of the European Parliament describe the decision as an important step towards strengthening Bulgarian higher education and science within the European academic space. They stress that the restored membership gives Bulgarian rectors the opportunity to once again participate in dialogue and in shaping European policies on higher education and research.

Radan Kanev also highlights academic freedom and university autonomy. According to him, these are principles that the Council of Rectors must uphold together with its European partners.

Full collective membership was restored by a decision of the Board of the European University Association on 30 October 2026. It follows a 14-year interruption. The association brings together nearly 900 members from 48 countries and includes both individual universities and national rectorate organisations.

The restoration of membership was presented to Bulgarian rectors and representatives of higher education institutions on 10 November. At the time, European University Association President Josep Garrell welcomed the Bulgarian academic community with the words: “Your voice is needed!“

The return to the organisation restores the Council of Rectors’ direct representation in the European academic dialogue. The organisation said that the support from the two Bulgarian MEPs was recognition of the significance of the achievement.