The Supreme Administrative Court will terminate the case concerning the lawfulness of the methodology used by the National Evaluation and Accreditation Agency to evaluate higher education institutions by programme, and will quash the first-instance ruling of the court’s three-member panel, which declared the methodology null and void. The reason is that the appellant—the Ministry of Interior Academy, through its newly appointed rector, Prof. Ilin Savov, appointed by the Minister of Interior—has withdrawn the original appeal against it, even though the higher education institution had already won the case at first instance. This development is evident from the published minutes of the court hearing in the case on the SAC’s website.

In legal terms, this is effectively the only way to prevent the Academy from winning the case, which has been described as crucial to the operation of universities in Bulgaria. The unlawfulness of the methodology could potentially result in dozens of accreditation assessments subsequently being declared illegal, and to avoid such an effect, the state has already introduced special preventive validation legislation.

The work of NEAA has been systematically criticised in public for years, with the administrative structure accused of inconsistency in awarding assessments of vital importance to universities and even of openly lobbying in favour of some of them.

Attorney Kalin Kostov, a specialist in higher education, commented on the development of the case in a post on his social media profile: “The conduct of the respondent in the appeal—the Ministry of Interior Academy—suddenly began to resemble the Brownian motion of microparticles. It was probably precisely because of the actions related to this case that the Academy’s previous rectors, Prof. Ivan Vidolov and Prof. Milorad Yordanov, were successively replaced as its heads by Prof. Ilin Savov. It is now obvious that the "right rector" for the New Government has withdrawn the original challenge in a letter to the court. In other words, a tremendous effort is being made to completely lose a case that had been won by the Academy under his authority. Playing fixed matches is extremely ugly! Being given a penalty kick and scoring an own goal directly is not a sign of footballing mastery, but of poor acting. To be deliberately appointed (the rectors of the Ministry of Interior Academy are not elected but appointed), and then lose an undoubtedly won case in order to save from enormous disgrace the NEAA, which is subordinate to Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov and run by the new progressive government through its favourite institution, Sofia University (let’s not get UNWE jealous), is not a sign of profound insight. Somehow, all of this feels progressive, comrades!”