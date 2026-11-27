“Bulgaria is being held up as an example for all of Europe in the field of energy storage systems – batteries.” This was stated by Tsvetelina Penkova, MEP from the Bulgarian Socialist Party and the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, on BNT.

According to her, sound legislation and the active role of industry have enabled the construction and connection to the grid of a large number of battery facilities, placing our country among the European and global leaders in the sector. “At the conference I organised in the European Parliament on this topic, renowned experts said: all of Europe should follow the Bulgarian example. In an extremely short period of time, a huge success was achieved”, Penkova said.

The MEP noted that it was precisely the Bulgarian batteries that saved the region and ensured its electricity supply when some nuclear power plants were shut down due to the low levels of the Danube River during the summer.

Tsvetelina Penkova pointed to insufficient energy connectivity as a major regional problem: “We are in a kind of energy island that has no connection with the rest of the European Union. When cheap electricity is produced in one part of Europe, it does not reach us and a huge difference in prices occurs. This is precisely why I am currently negotiating the Regulation on electricity transmission grids, which must resolve this more than 20-year-old problem. This will allow us to enjoy these lower electricity prices not only during the summer months, but throughout the entire year.”

According to Penkova, European funds for the development of grid connectivity have been increased fivefold in the EU’s next seven-year budget: “This is a clear sign that this is a fundamental and key priority, which was once again identified as such by our region.”

The Bulgarian MEP also commented on the future European Regulation on child safety online, on which she will be the lead negotiator in the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy of the European Parliament. “Children up to the age of 13 will no longer have access to social media, while between the ages of 13 and 15, it will be possible to create a restricted profile that will be entirely under parental control. More serious responsibility is also envisaged for the platforms themselves, as algorithms that target young people and lead to addiction will be banned”, Tsvetelina Penkova explained.

According to her, the legislation will enter into force during 2027: “It is a priority for the European Union because of the increasing cases of violence and other unpleasant manifestations among young people, not only in Bulgaria but throughout the world, largely due to the influence of social media.”

For contact with the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the EP: https://www.socialistsanddemocrats.eu