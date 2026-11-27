Tsoncho Ganev, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and Member of Parliament from “Vazrazhdane”, commented on Rumen Radev’s change of position regarding financial support for Ukraine:

“On November 10 in Varna, Rumen Radev explained that Bulgaria could not participate in additional financing for Ukraine because of the excessive deficit procedure. On November 19, he said that calculations should first be made to determine whether our country could provide guarantees. Just 16 days later, in Brussels, he had already announced Bulgaria’s readiness to act as guarantor for the non-military component of the new loan for Ukraine,” Ganev said at a briefing at the National Assembly.

What changed in those 16 days? Where are the calculations Radev himself requested? Who prepared them, and why have Bulgarian citizens not been informed about them?

The European Commission forecasts a deficit of 4% of GDP for Bulgaria in 2027, while at the same time a new loan of up to €45 billion for Ukraine is being proposed. We are being told that Bulgaria will guarantee only the non-military component. But the draft allows funds to be reallocated between the individual areas. Who can guarantee that Bulgaria’s commitments will not be affected?

“We insist that the Council of Ministers publish a full report on all payments made to date, guarantees undertaken and future obligations of Bulgaria related to support for Ukraine. Citizens have the right to know what risks the state is taking on their behalf. Radev is using the Bulgarian community in Ukraine as an argument, but the draft of the new loan contains no separate provision for supporting the Bulgarians there. If we want to help our compatriots, we can do so directly – through specific projects, clearly identified recipients and public oversight,” Ganev also commented.

“Vazrazhdane” opposes Bulgaria undertaking new guarantees under this loan. Support for the Bulgarian community cannot be used as justification for new financial commitments to Ukraine.

Radev must explain why he says one thing to Bulgarian citizens while doing another in Brussels. The Bulgarian national interest cannot be replaced with decisions that create new risks for Bulgarian taxpayers.”