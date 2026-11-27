“Yes, Bulgaria” called on President Iliana Iotova to veto the adopted tax changes because of the increase in a number of fines and financial penalties for individuals and companies. The dispute concerns provisions under which amounts previously stated in leva are replaced with the same numerical values in euros, instead of being converted at the fixed exchange rate.

Thus, the fine for failing to file or filing a tax return late changes from BGN 500 to EUR 500. At an exchange rate of BGN 1.95583 to one euro, this means a penalty of approximately BGN 977.92, or an increase of about 95.6 percent.

In the same way, the fine for declaring inaccurate information that has led to a reduction or exemption from a tax liability rises from BGN 1,000 to EUR 1,000. In the event of a repeat violation, the penalty changes from BGN 2,000 to EUR 2,000. The new amounts also affect employers who fail to meet obligations related to withholding and remitting taxes.

The Dispute Over Currency Conversion

Critics of the changes from “Yes, Bulgaria” and “Democratic Bulgaria” claim that the introduction of the euro is being used as a pretext for effectively doubling the penalties. According to them, there is no adequate impact assessment, and the amounts are not tied to a specific assessment of the severity of the various violations.

“If a pensioner files a tax return late for a rented property, they may be fined up to EUR 500. Why exactly EUR 500?” asked Democratic Bulgaria MP Martin Dimitrov during the parliamentary debates.

Employers’ organizations also objected to this approach. Their opinions on the bill state that a general reference to inflation and the long period without changes does not justify an identical increase for violations of varying severity. They also highlighted the risk that technical errors in submitted information could result in significant penalties, including when the tax has been paid on time.

The Finance Ministry’s Arguments

The Finance Ministry is defending the changes on the grounds that some of the fines have not been updated since 2007 and no longer adequately fulfill their preventive function. Deputy Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova said that the increase would not affect individuals and companies that properly meet their tax obligations.

The report on the bill states that the update of the penalties is expected to have a positive effect on the budget, but the exact amount of revenue will depend on the number of fines imposed. The law is scheduled to enter into force on January 1, 2027.

The higher fines are part of a broader tax package that also includes a 33-percent tax on excess profits in certain sectors, a 7-percent levy on food vouchers exceeding EUR 102.26, and an increase in the tax on the personal use of company assets from 3 to 7 percent. Following the final adoption of the laws, the president will have to decide whether to sign them or return them to the National Assembly for further consideration.

Sources: dnesplus.bg, staging.clubz.bg, fakti.bg