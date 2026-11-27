The threshold for mandatory VAT registration may be raised from €51,130 to €60,000 in 2027. This is provided for in the amendments to the Value Added Tax Act being discussed at second reading. The bill has not yet been finally adopted.

The proposal is for the threshold to be increased in stages – to €60,000 from 2027, to €70,000 from 2028 and to €75,000 from 2029. At present, companies and individuals carrying out taxable supplies must register once they reach an annual turnover of more than €51,130. This threshold has been in force since January 1, 2026.

The Council of Ministers’ bill was submitted on November 5 and was approved at first reading on November 12, with 122 votes “for”, 49 “against” and 18 “abstentions”. Today’s discussion is part of the second reading of the tax amendments.

What else the amendments provide for

The package also includes the introduction of mandatory structured electronic invoicing and real-time reporting for domestic supplies from 2028. The measure has been presented as part of efforts to reduce the administrative burden and improve control over tax operations.

The proposal for a €60,000 threshold is lower than the initially discussed idea of raising it to €75,000 as early as 2027. Other proposals have also been considered in Parliament, including a threshold of €85,000, but the government’s draft provides for a phased increase.

Disputes over the remaining tax provisions

The opposition criticized not only the changes to the VAT regime, but also other parts of the tax package. Boyko Borissov commented on the restrictions on homemade brandy, saying: “We couldn’t save the brandy.” Under the provisions being discussed, each household will be allowed to produce up to 30 liters without excise duty.

Bozhidar Bozhanov said that some of the tax laws provide for rate increases, which he said contradict pre-election promises. Tsoncho Ganev accused the government of increasing the tax assessment of properties and the amount of the tax by 30 percent.

A dispute also arose over the sale of personal and inherited properties. Aleksandar Ivanov expressed concerns that citizens could be charged 20 percent VAT. Deputy Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova said that people selling a personal or inherited property would not be affected by this rule.

After the debates conclude, MPs will have to vote on the specific provisions of the law. Only after their final adoption and promulgation will it become clear whether the higher threshold will enter into force on January 1, 2027.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bnrnews.bg