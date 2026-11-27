Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev has requested an urgent telephone conversation with his French counterpart, Laurent Nuñez, over the attacks on Bulgarian citizens in Marseille. He insists that the French authorities identify all those involved in the incidents and take the necessary steps to hold them accountable.

“I requested an urgent telephone conversation with French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez,” Demerdzhiev said. He pointed out that he expects assurances from the French side that the investigation will cover all those involved in the attack and that the perpetrators will be punished in accordance with the law.

“I also requested absolutely all available information on the case through the International Operational Cooperation Directorate, as well as through the Interior Ministry’s representative in France,” the minister уточни. Through this channel, the Bulgarian authorities expect information on the progress of the French services’ actions and on the circumstances established so far.

Bulgaria to send a diplomatic note

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will send a diplomatic note to France, insisting on a full investigation into the attacks against Bulgarian citizens in Marseille. It will also call for the perpetrators to be held accountable.

The Foreign Ministry has condemned the attacks and called on the French authorities to clarify all the circumstances surrounding the incidents. The next step is to receive a response from the French side, as well as information through diplomatic and police channels.

Attacks linked to the match in Marseille

The incident occurred in the context of the football match between “Olympique” (Marseille) and “Levski”. According to bTV, 11 Bulgarian supporters were injured in the incidents. Violence was reported before the match and at the Vélodrome stadium, where flares, smoke bombs and hard objects were used.

At this stage, the Bulgarian institutions are insisting that all specific actions be clarified and those responsible identified. Demerdzhiev expects a prompt response from his French counterpart.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg