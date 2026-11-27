“Progressive Bulgaria” accused the opposition of distorting the facts surrounding the excessive deficit procedure for Bulgaria. In a declaration from the parliamentary rostrum, Stefan Belchev said that, at present, the country had not received a fine, while the European Commission’s document under Article 126, paragraph 8, of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union reflects a procedural stage and the possibility of sanctions.

“As of today, not a single penny or cent in fines has been imposed on Bulgaria,” Belchev said. According to him, the Commission’s proposal must be considered by the Council of Finance Ministers, ECOFIN, on December 11, 2026, while a possible proposal for a financial sanction could be discussed no earlier than the beginning of 2027.

In the European Commission’s official package, the document is presented as a proposal to the Council to establish that Bulgaria has not taken effective action on the previous recommendation to correct the deficit. This is not a decision by which a fine has already been imposed. The ECOFIN meeting on December 11 includes expected decisions under the Stability and Growth Pact.

The Procedure Began in July

The Council of the European Union opened the excessive deficit procedure for Bulgaria on July 10, 2026. It was stated then that the projected budget deficit for 2026 was 4.1% of GDP and was expected to remain above the reference limit of 3% in 2027 as well. The country was given until October 15 to present the necessary measures.

The Council’s recommendation provides for the deficit to be brought back below 3% of GDP and kept there by 2029. A maximum increase in nominal net expenditure was also set: 4.2% in 2026, 7.7% in 2027, 11.4% in 2028 and 15% in 2029.

The Dispute Shifts to the 2027 Budget

Belchev also rejected claims that European payments to Bulgaria would be halted immediately. According to him, the procedure under the macroeconomic conditionality mechanism includes additional steps after the ECOFIN meeting, rather than an automatic suspension of funds.

The representative of “Progressive Bulgaria” defended the draft 2027 budget, saying that it provides for reducing the deficit to 3.5% of GDP, an increase in the minimum wage, the indexation of pensions from July 1 and investment in education.

“Let our opponents come out here and honestly tell Bulgarian citizens exactly what should be cut. The pensions of elderly people or the salaries of teachers?” Stefan Belchev said.

He also pointed out that public debt stands at around 30% of GDP, compared with a European ceiling of 60%. “Progressive Bulgaria” said that the government and the parliamentary majority would simultaneously defend fiscal discipline before Brussels and the incomes of Bulgarian families.

Sources: bntnews.bg