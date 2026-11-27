The first more serious winter weather conditions of the season will complicate travel on the roads in a large part of Bulgaria. On 28 November, rain and snow will affect almost the entire country, with the Balkan foothills, mountainous areas and the high western valleys being the riskiest locations.

According to Meteo Balkans, particular attention is required at the Petrohan and Vitinya passes. Heavy snowfall and a new snow cover of up to around 20 centimetres are expected there. Combined with strong winds, snowdrifts are possible, which could make traffic difficult or temporarily bring it to a standstill.

Snow in northern Bulgaria and the high valleys

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued yellow and orange warnings for significant rainfall and snowfall on 28 November. During the day, as temperatures fall, rain in northern Bulgaria and the high western valleys will quickly turn to snow, with a snow cover forming. In the mountains, precipitation will be mainly snow, accompanied by strong and storm-force northeasterly winds, blizzards and drifting snow.

According to BNT, during the night leading into Sunday and across most of southern Bulgaria, the rain will turn to snow. More intense snowfall is expected in the Balkan foothills and mountainous areas, while snowdrifts are possible in Dobrudzha and at the mountain passes.

Road Infrastructure Agency preparing temporary restrictions

The Road Infrastructure Agency has made preparations to temporarily halt traffic from 14:00 on 28 November if the snow cover exceeds 15 centimetres. At the discretion of the regional road administrations and the National Coordination Centre, traffic restrictions may initially be imposed on heavy and light commercial vehicles, and, if necessary, on passenger cars as well.

Priority will be given to clearing the motorways, the busiest first- and second-class roads, as well as the passes connecting northern and southern Bulgaria. “We urge drivers to be patient in the event of a temporary traffic restriction and to ensure that their vehicles have a supply of fuel, water and food,” the Road Infrastructure Agency said, as quoted by BNT.

The road agency recommends that drivers avoid sudden manoeuvres and refrain from overtaking snow-clearing equipment. Drivers planning to travel through the Balkan foothills, mountain passes and exposed sections in northern Bulgaria should take into account the possibility of a rapid deterioration in road conditions.

Sources: novini.bg, bntnews.bg