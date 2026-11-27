Sofia’s low-emission zone comes into force on December 1 and will remain in effect until February 28, 2027. In the Small Ring, the movement of vehicles in Emission Groups I and II will be restricted, while in the Large Ring the ban will apply only to vehicles in Emission Group I. The measure is intended to limit air pollution during the winter months.

Where the restrictions apply

The Small Ring is enclosed by Vasil Levski Boulevard, Patriarch Evtimiy Boulevard, Gen. Skobelev Boulevard, Slivnitsa Boulevard and Opalchenska Street.

The Large Ring covers a wider area between Slivnitsa Boulevard, Danail Nikolaev Boulevard, Sitnyakovo Boulevard, Mihai Eminescu Boulevard, P. Yavorov Boulevard, Nikola Y. Vaptsarov Boulevard, Hristo Ibsen Boulevard, P. Yu. Todorov Boulevard, I. E. Geshev Boulevard and K. Velichkov Boulevard, as well as Atanas Dukov Street, Lyuba Velichkova Street and Srebarna Street.

“The boundary boulevards are not part of the zone itself, and all vehicles are allowed to pass along them without restriction,” Sofia Municipality said.

Signage will be placed at key locations to direct drivers before they enter the restricted areas.

Which vehicles are exempt

The ban will not apply to vehicles whose owners have a permanent address within the zone and hold an issued parking sticker. An exception is also provided for people with disabilities who have a preferential parking card issued by Sofia Municipality or another municipality in Bulgaria.

Compliance with the restrictions will be monitored using cameras and specialized software that checks the vehicle’s emission group and ownership.

The zone is expanding in stages

The low-emission zone was introduced for the first time in December 2023. At that time, the restriction in the Small Ring covered vehicles in Emission Group I. During the following season, vehicles in Emission Group II were also added, while in the winter of 2025/2026 the Large Ring was included for the first time.

Thus, the current model will remain in place during the new winter season: stricter restrictions in the central Small Ring and wider coverage for the most polluting vehicles in the Large Ring.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg, bta.bg