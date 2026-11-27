Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev denied having any intention of running for prosecutor general. He made the statement to journalists in the corridors of the National Assembly.

“I have no such ambitions or desire to become prosecutor general,” Demerdzhiev said.

The Election of a Prosecutor General Is Back on the Agenda

His comment came after the National Assembly elected 11 representatives of the parliamentary quota to the Supreme Judicial Council. Six of them are members of the Judges’ College, while five are members of the Prosecutors’ College.

The renewal of the SJC’s composition has once again raised the question of the procedure for electing a new prosecutor general. The information provided states that the prosecutor general is appointed by presidential decree on a proposal from the SJC for a seven-year term, without the right to be re-elected.

Demerdzhiev Comments on the Investigation in Haskovo

The Interior Minister also assessed the European Public Prosecutor’s Office operation in Haskovo, carried out on November 25. At the request of the European prosecutors, the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime conducted investigative actions during which eight people were detained – five municipal councilors and three representatives of private companies.

“The overall investigation is being led by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office. In this case, we are carrying out its instructions and providing assistance, which we are doing to the fullest extent,” Demerdzhiev said.

Charges have been brought in the case for participation in an organized criminal group aimed at defrauding funds from the European Union budget allocated for projects of Haskovo Municipality. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office requested that seven of the defendants be remanded in custody.

The Sofia City Court remanded four of the defendants in custody and imposed a “signature” reporting measure on three others. The eighth defendant did not appear in court due to illness. All the individuals are defendants, and their guilt can be established only by a final court ruling.

The investigation covers projects for which Haskovo Municipality is a beneficiary, including construction activities and measures financed with European funds. According to the case data, the alleged damage to the European Union budget could reach 70 million euros.

Demerdzhiev stressed that the actions of the Bulgarian services in the operation were carried out under the direction of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, which is leading the investigation and ordered the detentions.

Sources: nova.bg, bntnews.bg