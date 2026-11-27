The administrations of affected universities in the capital have threatened legal action over the continuing lack of heating and hot water in student dormitories. In a declaration, they state that if immediate and effective action is not taken, they will seek compensation for proven damages and additional expenses.

The universities are demanding that Sofia Municipality and „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ present a specific plan to restore the services, with clear deadlines, stages and individually designated officials responsible. According to the university administrations, declaring a crisis headquarters alone does not solve the problem.

„Creating a crisis headquarters is not a solution. The solution is restored heat supply, secured hot water and guaranteed safety,“ the university administrations state.

The universities warn that the use of electric stoves and other heating appliances cannot replace central heating. In their words, the electrical installations in the dormitories were not designed for such an additional load, creating a risk of overloading, short circuits and fires.

Students are paying more for electricity

The declaration also states that electricity in student dormitories is charged at prices for industrial consumers rather than at household customer rates. Thus, students and their families are bearing additional costs while using fan heaters, heaters, electric kettles and other appliances for heating and warming water.

The universities are calling for an urgent inspection of the electrical installations and the development of a compensation mechanism for increased electricity bills. They are also demanding a plan for the permanent elimination of technical problems in the district heating network in the area of „Studentski Grad“.

The problem continues after the crisis headquarters was established

The crisis headquarters was established following a meeting on November 26 between Sofia Municipality, „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ and the higher education institutions. Mayor Vasil Terziev did not specify a deadline for the full restoration of the heat supply. According to his data, the number of breakdowns has reached 500, compared with 118 during the same period last year.

Petar Petrov, executive director of „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“, said that more than 50 breakdowns had been repaired in a week and a half, while the number of sections with the supply shut off had been reduced to around 55. More than 200 people and over 15 teams equipped with heavy machinery are working on site. Petrov described replacing the network as the permanent solution to the problem.

The issue has intensified after, on November 6, the Ministry of Education and Science announced that heating and hot water had been restored in all student dormitories in Sofia. On November 24, the ministry stated that water was once again unavailable for days in some dormitories, while in others the supply was periodically interrupted and restored. The Ministry of Education and Science established a crisis working group and requested specific deadlines from Sofia Municipality and „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“.

The university administrations state that they are ready to provide information on the technical condition of the dormitories, but insist that responsibility for the district heating network remain with the competent institutions. They expect daily monitoring of the repairs and regular information to be provided to the universities and student representatives.

Sources: bntnews.bg