The partial state of emergency in the town of Kozloduy has been extended by seven days and will remain in effect until 4:00 p.m. on December 6. The ban on using water from the central water supply for drinking and food preparation also remains in effect.

The decision was taken following a meeting of the Regional Operational Headquarters in Kozloduy. The latest samples show that chromium levels in two of the water sources are now within the norm, but the level in the water supply network remains above the permissible limits, said Rosen Mihaylov, the regional governor of Vratsa.

Water will be drained from the network

“The latest samples show that chromium levels in two of the water sources are now within the norm, but the level in the water supply network remains above the permissible limits,” Rosen Mihaylov уточни.

According to the regional governor, the reason for the elevated levels persisting in the water supply network is the weak outflow and stagnation of the water. At the beginning of next week, the water utility operator will drain more than 1,000 cubic meters through a hydrant. This should refresh the network with water from the sources where chromium levels are lower.

Meanwhile, the provision of bottled mineral water to the town’s residents continues. Supplies have also been arranged for schools, kindergartens, and social care facilities. The State Reserve is releasing more than 860,000 liters of drinking water, packaged in 10-liter containers, for distribution among the affected residents.

Problem identified at the end of October

The partial state of emergency was declared on October 30 after tests recorded approximately 90 micrograms of chromium per liter, against a permissible limit of 50 micrograms. The initial samples taken by the Regional Health Inspectorate in Vratsa showed levels between 81 and 97 micrograms per liter. The ban on drinking and cooking with tap water applies to the town of Kozloduy, not the entire municipality.

Long-term solutions are also being discussed. One of them is the inclusion of a new water source to supply the town. The possibility of building a water treatment plant operating through reverse osmosis is also being considered.

Sources: bntnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg