The events at the Vélodrome stadium during the match between "Olympique" Marseille and „Levski“ on 26 November cannot be brushed aside with the usual declarations of outrage and regret.

This was urged on social media by former Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Georgi Kandev.

According to information released after the incident, 11 Bulgarian supporters were injured, five were taken to hospital, and six received medical assistance at the scene.

Home supporters stormed the away section, followed by a mass brawl.

Particularly troubling is the fact that Bulgarian supporters with Category 1 tickets were also attacked, including members of the official delegation and the families of footballers – a circumstance that has been officially established and documented.

This is no longer merely a matter of controlling the visiting supporters. It is a matter of the safety of everyone in the stadium!

Given the known risk profile of "Olympique" Marseille matches, particularly in view of the documented acts of violence by their high-risk supporters over the years, professional risk assessment and management, coordination with the local authorities, and the provision of a competent person responsible for safety and security are not formalities but obligations of the French hosts under UEFA requirements and the principles of the Council of Europe’s Saint-Denis Convention.

This raises serious questions:

Was a risk assessment carried out before the match? What measures were taken to separate and control the supporters? Were the number and deployment of stewards and police forces sufficient? What was the response when the violence began?

The answer to all these questions is no!

I am certain that the Bulgarian police officers from the National Centre for the Security of Sports Events provided their French colleagues with timely information about the risks before, during and after the match and insisted on adequate measures to ensure the safety and security of all Bulgarian supporters.

There is no publicly available information on whether the UEFA delegate reported any irregularities identified in the security arrangements or requested additional measures from the local authorities. Nor is there any confirmed information on whether a separate UEFA Safety and Security Officer was present at the match, or what findings were made by that officer. This, too, must be clarified.

UEFA rules provide for the most severe disciplinary sanctions, including disqualification from the current competition and exclusion from future European club tournaments. Therefore, I call on the management of PFC „Levski“ to use all available mechanisms and insist on a full disciplinary investigation into Olympique Marseille’s responsibility, including consideration of the possibility of imposing the most severe sanction – exclusion of the club from European club competitions.

The institutions that failed to fulfil their obligations owe us answers and concrete action!