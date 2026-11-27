Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov expressed hope that consensus would be reached on measures related to restricting young people’s access to social media. He made the statement in response to a question from Anna Bodakova of „Democratic Bulgaria“ about the actions of the commissions for combating antisocial behavior among minors and juveniles.

The question was raised in connection with the case from the night of October 31 to November 1, 2026, in Sofia, in which an investigation is under way into the sexual abuse of a minor girl.

„I hope we can reach a consensus on certain measures related to restricting young people’s access to social media at a less conscious age,“ Ivo Hristov said.

He pointed out that similar measures have already been introduced or are being discussed in a number of democratic countries. In his words, the restrictions should be considered against the backdrop of the increasing number of cases of violence among young people.

The commission will request information from the Sofia Directorate of the Interior

„I belong to a generation that does not like bans, since we grew up surrounded by bans and know that they do not work well, but on the other hand, we are witnessing a wave of violence among young people,“ the Deputy Prime Minister said.

At present, the administration of the Central Commission for Combating Antisocial Behavior among Minors and Juveniles has not received official information about the persons involved in the case, or about persons charged as defendants, Hristov said.

He уточни, че е извършена служебна проверка на постъпилите сигнали. Установено е, че на 20 ноември секретарят на местната комисия в район „Надежда“ е участвала в координационна среща по покана на дирекция „Социално подпомагане“ в район „Сердика“.

At the meeting, it was decided to assess the needs of the children affected and evaluate parental capacity. Counseling for the children and their families and referrals to psychological support services have also been planned. The other local commissions in Sofia have no information about reports related to the case.

The Central Commission will request from the Sofia Directorate of the Interior information about the minors and juveniles for whom there is data indicating involvement in the case. Once it is received, the local commissions will check whether these children have previously received support and what measures have been taken.

If necessary, individual work plans will be prepared with the assistance of child educational counseling offices, child protection services and schools. Measures for timely reporting of violence and systematic absences, monitoring the accompaniment of children in public places late at night, and preventing the use of narcotic substances will also be discussed.

Previous proposal failed to win support

The issue of restrictions on social media has already been discussed in Parliament. On November 4, the Parliamentary Committee on Labour, Demographic and Social Policy rejected at first reading a bill that provided for restricting children’s access to social networks and video-sharing platforms.

The proposal included restrictions for children under 16, as well as rules governing access for young people over that age. Against this backdrop, Hristov said he expected the talks to continue with the aim of finding a common solution that would combine the protection of children with the responsibility of institutions.

Sources: bta.bg