People with TELK assessments must not lose their rights and support while the state is preparing changes to the system, Ina Marinova, a mother of a child with cerebral palsy, said in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio. She insisted that the reform be fully drafted before it begins to be implemented.

„We cannot change policies affecting large vulnerable groups without having the reform fully drafted,“ Marinova said on the programme „Horizont for You“. In her words, it is unclear who will assess functionality and how the regulation that is to define the new rules will be prepared.

Marinova warned that during the period between the adoption of the legislative changes and the creation of the necessary secondary legislation, some people could be left without a valid TELK assessment and the support associated with it. She called on the state to guarantee in advance how their rights would be protected.

A different approach for children with congenital disabilities

According to Marinova, TELK should remain a commission that assesses a person’s health condition, but a separate approach is needed for severe congenital and genetic disabilities. She raised the question of how the work capacity of children who have never worked and will not be able to work can be assessed.

As an example, she pointed to her daughter Viki. In her words, extensive medical documentation from the doctors monitoring the child should be sufficient to direct the family to the Social Assistance Agency. In the case of a person who has suffered a stroke, the assessment would have a different purpose – to establish whether and under what conditions they can continue to work.

Marinova also believes that children with severe congenital disabilities should be removed from the National Social Security Institute’s system, since they have not paid social security contributions, and that responsibility for their support should be taken over by the social welfare system.

The reform was put on hold

The proposed change envisaged adding an assessment of functional deficit to the medical assessment – limitations in mobility, self-care, everyday activities and work. Parliamentary documents also describe electronic medical assessment cards, as well as automated data exchange between the National Health Information System, the National Social Security Institute, the Social Assistance Agency and other institutions.

On 24 November, the proposed changes were put on hold following a meeting of the National Council for Persons with Disabilities. According to „Darik“, it was decided to establish a working group involving the state, organisations of people with disabilities, employers and representatives of parents of children with disabilities. Vasil Dolapchiev, chairman of the Union of the Blind in Bulgaria, said that the bill on the TELK reform would be suspended for the time being.

The National Social Security Institute clarified that disability pensions are not automatically suspended when a case file is returned for a new ruling. A final decision can be reconsidered only if criminal proceedings have been initiated and there is evidence of false or altered documents.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, dariknews.bg, segabg.com