“It was literally like a war. It was important for us to get home safe and sound.” This is how Svetoslav Dimitrov described to BNT the clashes at the Vélodrome stadium in Marseille before the match between Olympique Marseille and Levski, which ended in a 1–0 victory for the home side.

Dimitrov travelled to France in a group of five. According to him, the Bulgarian supporters were first detained in the metro and then spent around 40–50 minutes outside the stadium. He said there had been no direct confrontation with the home fans before the match.

The fight began minutes before the referee’s first whistle

According to his account, around two minutes before the start of the match, masked men dressed in black began leaving Olympique Marseille’s ultras section. Shortly afterwards, a brawl broke out in the central stand, and Bulgarian fans from the delegation sought refuge in the section occupied by the other Levski supporters.

“Many people started running towards our cage. We immediately realised that they were our fans from the delegation,” Dimitrov said. According to him, the attackers continued chasing the Bulgarians to the fence between the sections, while flares, firecrackers and smoke bombs were thrown at the Bulgarian supporters.

Dimitrov claims that the police used tear gas against the people in the Levski section, while other supporters continued attacking Bulgarians in front of the fence. He was around 50–100 metres from the site of the fight.

Claims of a lack of intervention and medical assistance

According to Dimitrov, stewards watched what was happening without intervening for around 10 minutes. “I cannot explain how people, stewards, can stand by and watch as people are beaten and abused,” he said.

After around 10–15 minutes, the police entered the home supporters’ section and removed some of the fans. A cordon was then formed, and there were no further incidents until the end of the match.

Dimitrov also said that injured Bulgarian supporters, with blood on their heads, remained in the section without medical assistance until the end of the match. After the game, the Bulgarian group was held at the stadium for around an hour or an hour and something, so that the home fans could be escorted out.

Two investigations launched after the incidents

The Marseille prosecutor’s office announced that it had opened two investigations. One concerns aggravated intentional assault committed by a group of people using weapons in a sports facility. The second concerns incitement to hatred over allegations of Nazi salutes and provocations by Bulgarian supporters.

UEFA also appointed disciplinary inspectors to examine the available evidence and the circumstances surrounding the incidents at the match in Marseille. The organisation condemned the violence and said that the case would be considered under its disciplinary regulations.

During his journey home, Dimitrov claimed that the group had been provided with security only along the route from the stadium to the metro. According to him, there were hooded people and men on motorbikes watching the supporters in the streets. The Bulgarian consulate contacted the group and recommended that the fans use taxis.

Sources: bntnews.bg