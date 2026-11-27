The Simeonovo and Dragalevtsi lifts could be replaced with modern gondola facilities. Sofia Municipality has submitted to the Sofia Municipal Council terms of reference for the preparation of specialised detailed development plans for the “Simeonovo – Aleko” and “Dragalevtsi – Goli vrah” lines.

The two projects envisage a total of 9510 metres of new routes and seven lift stations. The documents were submitted on 26 November by Deputy Mayor Lyubomir Georgiev. Earlier, on 12 November, the terms of reference were sent to the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water for an assessment of whether an environmental impact assessment is required.

At this stage, the matter concerns spatial planning, not construction that has already begun. The Sofia Municipal Council must approve the preparation of the plans. Separate reports on the two cableway lines have been included on the agenda of the upcoming meeting.

The Simeonovo line will be more than 6 kilometres long

The terms of reference for the “Simeonovo – Aleko” line envisage a gondola facility 6094 metres long, with a capacity of between 600 and 900 people per hour. The project includes a lower, two intermediate and an upper station.

The route affects 92 properties with different ownership statuses in the Vitosha and Pancharevo districts. The detailed development plan is expected to determine the necessary easement, the locations of the stations and the connections to the accompanying technical infrastructure.

The Simeonovo lift has not been operating since autumn 2023. In May 2024, its owner announced that the facility would not be restored in its previous form, citing wear and tear and a lack of spare parts. Subsequently, “Vitosha Ski” presented plans for its replacement, also linked to requests for changes to the regulatory framework.

The Dragalevtsi lift has been out of service since 2018

For the “Dragalevtsi – Goli vrah” line, a gondola facility 3416 metres long is planned, with a capacity of between 600 and 900 people per hour. It is to have three stations – lower, intermediate and upper.

The development covers 16 properties. Fifteen of them are publicly owned state properties, while one is publicly owned municipal property.

The Dragalevtsi lift has not been operating since November 2018. In 2023, a court ruling ordered the facility to be repaired and restored, while in 2024 the management of Vitosha Nature Park announced that a repair permit had been issued. The lift, however, remains out of service.

The plans are part of a broader programme

Both lines are part of the lift infrastructure privatised in 2007 by “Vitosha Ski” AD. According to Sofia Municipality, the planning should provide a spatial planning basis for modernisation within the existing routes and secure the necessary easements.

“For years, they have been part mainly of citizens’ memories, rather than of the active life of the mountain,” the municipality said.

The projects are included in the “Vision for Vitosha” strategy and in the roadmap for restoring the lifts in the nature park. In July, the Sofia Municipal Council also gave the green light to plans for a new cableway from Knyazhevo to Kopitoto, as well as for the modernisation of the “Zaeka” ski lift near Aleko.

Sources: dariknews.bg