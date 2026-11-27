The European Union must participate actively and assert a leadership role in the negotiations for peace in Ukraine. President Iliana Iotova said this at a meeting with ambassadors of the member states, organised as part of Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the EU. According to her, the outcome of the war cannot be decided without the participation of the EU, and the member states must present a joint proposal both for the peace process and for the future security architecture in Europe.

Yotova welcomed the decision taken at the meeting in Dublin to establish a team at European Union level that would participate in the negotiations alongside the United States, Russia and Ukraine. On 12 November, leaders from nearly 50 European countries gathered in the Irish capital, with the war in Ukraine and Europe’s role in future talks among the main topics. After the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that European representatives should be included on an equal footing in the diplomacy.

The Black Sea as a condition for the peace negotiations

Security in the Black Sea has become a focus of the talks between Yotova and the ambassadors. The president recalled that at the end of September she had raised the issue before the UN General Assembly because of the increasing number of attacks on commercial vessels. In her words, they create risks to national, regional and European security, while rising shipping insurance costs are affecting the economies in the region.

On 7 October, Yotova convened the Consultative Council for National Security following drone attacks on commercial vessels in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone. Subsequently, the issue was discussed within the EU and NATO, including at the insistence of Bulgaria and Romania at a meeting of the permanent representatives of the North Atlantic Council. A trilateral meeting of the defence ministers of Bulgaria, Romania and Türkiye was also held.

“The issue of the safety of the Black Sea was an emergency item at the EU Summit; we are raising it in allied formats and at bilateral meetings,” Iliana Yotova said.

According to the president, the proposal for a moratorium on hostilities in the Black Sea could be achieved through diplomatic talks at regional level and with the participation of the European Union. Bulgaria is putting forward the moratorium as a condition in the peace negotiations on Ukraine.

Coordination with Romania lies ahead

Yotova highlighted the importance of the expanded powers of the mine-countermeasures group between Bulgaria, Romania and Türkiye for rescuing sailors from stricken vessels. A meeting between the Bulgarian president and her Romanian counterpart Nicușor Dan is forthcoming in Bucharest and Constanța. The two countries will discuss the next steps in their coordination, while the centre for monitoring and data exchange in the Black Sea will be located in Varna and Constanța.

The meeting also discussed the need for Europe to restore its leadership role globally and achieve strategic autonomy in security. Yotova said that Bulgaria would participate in infrastructure, energy and digital projects, as well as in the EU summit on connectivity with countries from the Middle East and Asia planned for April 2027.

Sources: bntnews.bg