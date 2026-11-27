€240 million will be allocated to the development of Sofia’s metro under a project for integrated urban transport and sustainable urban mobility. The implementation was launched by Regional Development Minister Ivan Shishkov, Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev and Yordanka Chobanova, Head of the Representation of the European Commission in Bulgaria.

The project is worth more than €282 million and is financed under the 2021–2027 Regions in Growth Programme. According to data from Sofia Municipality, the total investment resources for the activities amount to nearly €800 million, with €282 million in European grant funding.

Where the metro will be expanded

The bulk of the funds is intended for the extension of the third metro line towards Tsarigradsko Shose Boulevard. The section includes around 6 km of new track and six metro stations.

The project also includes a new station at Obelya railway station, which is expected to provide a connection between the metro and the Sofia–Kyustendil railway line. An extension of the first line from Lyulin station towards the Sofia Ring Road is also planned. The section is approximately 1.9 km long and includes two new stations.

“Now, as a minister, I continue to help by securing European funds for the development of the metro. I hope it will continue to expand and will not stop here,” Ivan Shishkov said.

New trains, trolleybuses and electric buses

European funding will provide for 16 metro trains for lines 1, 2 and 4, 75 new trolleybuses, 50 electric buses and 16 charging stations. Funds will also be invested in streets, boulevards and transport links, including infrastructure intended to improve connectivity between neighbourhoods.

Sofia Municipality is the project beneficiary, while the partners are Metropolitan EAD and Stolichen Elektrotransport EAD. According to Economic.bg, the deadline for completing the investment project is 31 December 2029.

Vasil Terziev said that good ideas must be financially secured, and expressed the expectation that the projects would be implemented within one year. Yordanka Chobanova described the investment as a tangible result of the European cohesion policy, which should contribute to cleaner air, better connectivity and faster travel in the capital.

Shishkov recalled that as early as 2012, when he was chief architect of the Triaditsa district, he had worked on the development of the underground railway and participated in the processes related to the construction of the second metro route.

Sources: bntnews.bg, economic.bg