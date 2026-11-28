“Ten million euros for skateboarding is an impragmatic decision amid the deterioration in Sofia,” municipal councillor Ivaylo Yonkov said in an interview with “Eurocom.” His comment came after Sofia City Council decided to approve funding of up to €9.6 million for an international skateboarding programme.

The “Sofia World Skate Capital” project covers the period 2027–2029 and envisages two Olympic qualifiers for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, a World Cup event in 2029, as well as other sports, youth and business initiatives. The programme includes nine events in total.

The proposal also includes the construction of a permanent skatepark meeting Olympic standards. According to the concept presented, the facility will cover approximately 4,500 square metres and will be located in West Park. If the bid is approved, Sofia will have to include the necessary funds in its budgets for 2027, 2028 and 2029.

How the repeat vote came about

On 5 November, the municipal council rejected the initial proposal. It received 30 votes “for,” 16 “against” and 6 “abstentions,” falling one vote short of the required majority. After the report was revised, the proposal was submitted again and on 19 November received the support of 32 councillors, with 15 votes “against” and 7 “abstentions.”

The sponsors of the proposal justify the expenditure with an expected economic impact of approximately €45 million. According to the calculations presented, the municipality would retain the revenue from ticket sales, advertising rights and the sale of merchandise bearing the events’ logo. Mayor Vasil Terziev described the project as an investment in the urban economy, rather than funding solely for a sporting competition.

The criticism and the alternative

The opposition in Sofia City Council disputes the amount of funding and the expected return. “Save Sofia” proposed €250,000 for the design of five neighbourhood skateparks in the Lyulin, Poduyane, Mladost, Krasno Selo and Triaditsa districts. The sum is for design work only and does not include the construction of the facilities.

Critics insist that accessible infrastructure for children and young people in the different parts of the city should be created first, followed by efforts to attract major international events. The next step under the approved project is for Sofia’s bid to be considered by World Skate, and if the result is positive, the municipality must negotiate the specific commitments and funding.

Sources: eurocom.bg, bnrnews.bg, dnes.dir.bg