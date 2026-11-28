Civil society activists are organizing a protest in defense of Saudi dissident Abdurrahman al-Khalidi outside the Presidency in Sofia. The demonstration will begin at 11:00 a.m. under the slogan “Hands off Abdurrahman al-Khalidi!” The organizers are calling on citizens, human rights activists and civil society organizations to join the action.

The protest comes after the final ruling of the Supreme Administrative Court of November 24, which upheld the rejection of al-Khalidi’s application for international protection in Bulgaria. According to the organizers, the ruling creates an immediate risk that he could be returned to Saudi Arabia, where he may be subjected to political persecution, arbitrary detention or torture.

The protesters’ main demand is that the Bulgarian authorities guarantee that the Saudi citizen will not be forcibly deported. They are also calling for an independent investigation into the actions of the State Agency for National Security, including the information on the basis of which al-Khalidi was designated a threat to national security.

Question over the prime minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia

The activists are also raising the question of whether the case was discussed during Prime Minister Rumen Radev’s official visit to Saudi Arabia. The Supreme Administrative Court’s ruling was issued just days after the visit. No evidence of a direct link between the visit and the court ruling has been presented publicly, but the organizers are demanding specific answers from the Bulgarian institutions.

The protesters are also speaking of a risk of transnational repression – the persecution of political opponents outside their country’s borders through pressure and cooperation between security services.

Nearly five years in administrative detention

Al-Khalidi left Saudi Arabia in 2013 following a crackdown on activists. On October 23, 2021, he crossed the Turkish-Bulgarian border, and on November 16 he applied for international protection. The State Agency for Refugees rejected his application in May 2022, after which several legal proceedings and new reviews of the case followed.

In February 2024, he was notified of a deportation order. Bulgarian courts ordered his release several times, but al-Khalidi remained in administrative detention on the basis of subsequent decisions. He was released on August 21, 2026, after nearly five years in detention centers.

The case has also been discussed at the European level. In 2025, Members of the European Parliament submitted written questions to the European Commission about the prolonged detention and the risk of deportation. In its reply, the Commission stated that member states are responsible for decisions on applications for international protection and that, when returning people, they must observe the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits returning a person to a country where they face a risk of serious violations of their rights.

In March 2024, a protest against al-Khalidi’s deportation was already held outside the Presidency. At the time, the human rights organization “Human Rights Watch” warned of the danger of torture and an unfair trial if he were returned to Saudi Arabia.

Sources: bgnes.bg, news.bg, svobodnaevropa.bg