The Bulgarians injured in Marseille are in stable condition and out of danger. A total of 11 Bulgarian citizens sought medical assistance following the unrest surrounding the match between „Olympique de Marseille“ and „Levski“ on November 26, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Six of them were transported to hospitals, while the others received assistance at the scene. Earlier information from Nadia Zhivkova-Vaneva, the consul general in Lyon, indicated that five people had been taken to hospital. The Foreign Ministry’s later data showed that six people had been hospitalized.

A representative of the Bulgarian consular service visited the injured in Marseille and spoke with the medical teams. Some of the patients continue to be monitored, but according to the latest official information, there are no reports of any seriously injured Bulgarian citizen.

France is conducting two investigations

„What we know at this point is that 11 Bulgarian citizens were injured,“ Consul General Nadia Zhivkova-Vaneva said. She уточни, че всеки сигнал от пострадали или техни близки е бил проверен и в консулството не е постъпвала потвърдена информация за тежко ранен сънародник.

The Marseille prosecutor’s office has opened two separate investigations following the violence at the „Vélodrome“ stadium. The first concerns the intentional infliction of bodily harm under aggravating circumstances, including the use of weapons and group activity at a sports venue.

The second investigation is related to allegations of Nazi salutes and provocations by Bulgarian supporters. The French prosecution service has not publicly indicated the sequence of events, nor has it announced the detention of any Bulgarian citizens.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry sent a diplomatic note to France calling for a full clarification of what happened and for those responsible to be held accountable. The Consulate General in Lyon and Bulgaria’s honorary consul in Marseille are maintaining contact with the French authorities.

UEFA has launched a disciplinary investigation

In parallel with the French investigation, UEFA has appointed ethics and disciplinary inspectors. They are to examine the available evidence and establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the clashes during the match.

European football’s governing body condemned the violence and unrest, stressing that aggression, hatred and provocative or discriminatory behaviour are incompatible with its regulations. Further information on possible sanctions will be announced after the investigation is completed.

Bulgarian diplomatic representatives are discussing with the injured the possibilities for their return to Bulgaria. For now, there is no specific date for their repatriation. The next key steps are the medical monitoring of the injured, the collection of information from the French authorities and the identification of those responsible for the violence.

Sources: nova.bg, bntnews.bg, euronews.bg