Winter weather is making road conditions in the country more difficult. In some places, rain is turning to snow, and the Road Infrastructure Agency has prepared to temporarily halt traffic if the snow cover exceeds 15 centimetres. The restrictions may initially affect heavy goods vehicles and light commercial vehicles, and, if necessary, passenger cars as well. The Road Infrastructure Agency warns that the measure will be applied to allow road surfaces to be cleared and treated.

On the „Trakia“ motorway between Zagore and Sabirano, the speed limit has been reduced to 100 km/h due to maintenance work and temporary road markings. In the Vinarско–Balgarovo section, the speed limit is restricted to 80 km/h because road markings are being applied. Drivers must also comply with the temporary traffic arrangements during the repair work.

Repairs to a tunnel on the „Hemus“ motorway in the area between Dolni Bogrov and Botevgrad are continuing. A restriction has been introduced for vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes, while a detour route towards Sofia has been organised via Rebarково, Lyutibrod, Zverino, Svoge and Novi Iskar. Between Aksakovo and Ignatievo, traffic is moving in both directions in one lane due to preventive repairs. There are also restrictions on road II-73 between Kamchia and Prilep, where vehicles are being diverted from one lane to another because of partial asphalting.

Traffic at the borders remains normal

According to data from the General Directorate „Border Police“, traffic is normal at all crossings with Romania, Greece, Turkey, Serbia and North Macedonia. The Svishtov–Zimnich ferry service is temporarily not operating. Passenger cars and minibuses weighing up to 3.5 tonnes are allowed to pass through Rudозem, Zlatograd, Makaza and Ivaylovgrad, while buses and heavy goods vehicles can also pass through Kulata, Ilinden and Kapitan Petko Voyvoda.

Dangerous conditions in the mountains

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology is forecasting precipitation, mainly snow, strong to storm-force north-easterly winds, snowstorms and drifting snow in the mountains. The maximum temperature will be around 2 degrees at an altitude of 1,200 metres and around 1 degree at 2,000 metres. The highest-level warning has been issued for significant precipitation, strong winds and snow cover exceeding 30 centimetres in six regions, while an orange alert is in effect in another 22 regions. The Mountain Rescue Service recommends postponing hikes in high-altitude areas if the weather deteriorates.

Latest data from the fire service and traffic police

Over a 24-hour period, fire service units responded to 102 incidents and extinguished 72 fires. There were no fatalities or injuries in the fires. A total of 28 rescue and assistance operations were carried out, five of which were related to road accidents involving vehicles. The data comes from the operational report of the General Directorate „Fire Safety and Civil Protection“.

The Traffic Police are monitoring compliance with the temporary traffic arrangements on motorways and mountain passes. In the event of snowfall and icy conditions, the Road Infrastructure Agency and the Ministry of Interior may introduce additional restrictions, so drivers should set out in vehicles prepared for winter conditions and must not enter closed or temporarily restricted sections.