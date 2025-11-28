On November 28, 1907, Boris Sarafov is shot on the threshold of his home by Todor Panitsa, sent by Yane Sandanski’s group to befriend him and lull him into lowering his guard. Ivan Garvanov, the former chairman of the Central Committee of IMRO, is also killed alongside Sarafov. Until then, such an atrocity has had no precedent. In time, it will become routine, Prof. Dr. Svetlozar Eldarov summarizes for „Bulgarian Army”.

Boris Sarafov was born on July 12, 1872, in the village of Libyakhovo, Nevrokop region (today the village of Ilinden, Gotse Delchev municipality), where fortune smiled on him from the very first moment. He was born and raised in one of the most famous, wealthy and respected Bulgarian families in the Serres sanjak. His family history is the history of Bulgarian identity in this part of Macedonia.

Boris’s maternal grandfather, Archimandrite Hariton, was a leader of the struggle against the Greek clergy and the first chairman of the Bulgarian Church Municipality in Serres. His father, Petar Sarafov, led the struggle for Bulgarian education as a school inspector. His uncle, Kosta Sarafov, was a delegate to the First Church-People’s Council in Tsarigrad and one of the leaders of the Kresna-Razlog Uprising. In 1885, on the basis of slanderous testimony from local Greek sympathizers, Archimandrite Hariton and Petar Sarafov were exiled to Asia Minor.

The two tough Bulgarians managed to escape to Bulgaria. There, Petar Sarafov worked for many years as a translator at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Religions, and later as a Turkish-language teacher at the Military School.

His wife, Sirma, herself raised in the spirit of genuine Bulgarian Revival values, was the other pillar supporting the strong Bulgarian spirit in the family. Ten children were born from their marriage. The eight who survived took different paths, but brought equal joy to their parents.

Officers, doctors and teachers, engineers and civil servants – through their professions, they were true servants of New Bulgaria.

With such a generous family inheritance, Boris Sarafov’s future was predetermined – from the village school, through the Bulgarian Men’s High School of Thessaloniki „Sts. Cyril and Methodius”, to the Military School in Sofia.

In 1893, still not yet 21 years old, Boris Sarafov donned the officer’s uniform and began his military career with the 15th Lom Infantry Regiment in Belogradchik. From the beginning of 1895, he was already serving in the prestigious 1st Sofia Infantry Regiment in the capital. The young officer, however, knew that he had been born for another, even greater calling. The Macedonian Committee’s Chetnik Action gave him such an opportunity.

In the summer of 1895, four large detachments and several smaller bands invaded Macedonia. Among them stood out a group of junior officers from the Bulgarian army, whose names would henceforth be intertwined with every event in the history of the liberation struggle. Some of the bands were repelled at the border, while others wandered aimlessly through the mountains. Sarafov’s revolutionary debut, however, was triumphant.

On July 12, 1895, in a sudden and surprise attack, Boris Sarafov’s band, numbering only 65 men, defeated the numerically superior Turkish troops and captured Melnik. Telegraph agencies spread the news across Europe with lightning speed, while newspapers competed to report details of the daring operation. Sarafov returned the band to Bulgaria with only two wounded men. At the age of 23, he was already a national hero, and his name became known throughout Europe and would remain on the pages of newspapers and in confidential diplomatic reports for a long time.

Many political interests intersected in the Chetnik Action. Some gained, while others lost. Dr. Konstantin Stoilov’s government improved its diplomatic relations with Russia, while Prince Ferdinand gained international recognition. The officers and chetniks who managed to return alive gained nothing. Many of them would come to know the hardships of the hajduk life in free Bulgaria. But not Sarafov.

Through family patronage and relatives’ connections, Boris Sarafov traveled around Europe. In September 1895, he left for St. Petersburg, where one of his brothers was studying engineering, and enrolled as an auditor at the General Staff Academy.

Unwilling to accept Russian citizenship and replace the Bulgarian uniform with a Russian one, he went via Berlin to Vienna, where his other brother was studying medicine. A meeting with Gotse Delchev in Sofia in the spring of 1896 gave him the opportunity to assume a new role. With a false name and a foreign passport, presenting himself sometimes as a Russian pilgrim and sometimes as a traveling theater actor, Sarafov found himself on Mount Athos.

The monasteries of Mount Athos provided a magnificent setting for the grandiose plans he was devising. Robbing the treasury of Zograf Monastery, abducting the Serbian king for ransom, as he was visiting Hilandar Monastery at the time, and even staging his own abduction as a supposed Russian citizen – these were only some of Sarafov’s ideas. Behind these fantastic projects, which were never carried out, lay a more prosaic but strictly fulfilled obligation to the War Ministry in Sofia – to gather detailed intelligence about the Turkish army.

In time, all the officers from the Chetnik Action returned to service in the army. Boris Sarafov was appointed to the 5th Danube Infantry Regiment in Ruse.

There, he became an accomplice in an undertaking that transformed the liberation struggle. On June 14, 1897, several junior officers from the Veliko Tarnovo garrison laid the foundations of the Bulgarian Liberation Brotherhoods – the ultra-secret organization that would stand behind every major event in the liberation struggle.

Soon, its network penetrated every garrison in the country and united half of the officers in the Bulgarian army. Sarafov quickly became one of the brotherhoods’ most active members.

Removed from the helm of the Supreme Macedonian-Adrianople Revolutionary Committee, Sarafov found a new, even broader and more brightly lit stage for his activities. Over the next two years, he traveled across the European capitals in search of money for the liberation struggle and sympathy for the Bulgarian cause. Vienna, Paris, Berlin, Geneva, Budapest, Belgrade – these were only some of the stops of Sarafov, who felt just as confident in diplomatic dress as in an officer’s uniform or a voivode’s shepherd’s cloak. Or so he thought.

In 1903, Sarafov’s star reached its zenith.

At the end of January, at the head of a large, excellently equipped and heavily armed band, with 10 horses loaded with 300 kilograms of dynamite and hundreds of bombs, he set out on his most glorious campaign. For six months, he traversed Vardar Macedonia and personally supervised the final preparations for the uprising. The Smilevo Congress in April elected him, together with Damyan Gruev and Anastas Lozanchev, as a member of the General Staff of the Bitola district.

On July 20, 1903, the first rifle of the Ilinden–Preobrazhenie Uprising rang out in Smilevo. Sarafov was everywhere decisive battles were being fought – in the Ohrid, Bitola and Demir Hisar regions. For two months, the staff banner followed him without pause. On September 17, together with around 1,000 insurgents, he was surrounded by an entire division in the Bigla mountain.

One of the fiercest battles of the insurgent epic unfolded there. Thanks to their commander’s composure and audacity, the insurgents impressed their opponent, inflicted heavy losses on him and managed to break through the encirclement. Two days later, the General Staff called off the uprising.

Sarafov once again traveled around Macedonia to encourage the people and preserve the weapons for new struggles. Only around mid-September, after countless ordeals, did he return to Bulgaria.