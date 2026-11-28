A red alert for significant rainfall is in effect for six regions in the country – Vidin, Vratsa, Montana, Sofia Region, Lovech and Gabrovo. The warning issued by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology is for November 28 and concerns rain that will turn to snow.

The latest information from NIMH differs from the earlier announcement published by the Bulgarian News Agency, which listed seven regions – including Veliko Tarnovo, but without specifying Sofia City. In NIMH’s latest warning, Veliko Tarnovo is among the regions under an orange alert, as is Sofia City.

„The rain will turn to snow and a snow cover will form,“ NIMH warned.

In northern Bulgaria and the high western fields, the precipitation will quickly turn to snow. Snow cover of more than 30 centimetres is expected in the Fore-Balkan region, while strong winds may cause blizzards and snowdrifts along mountain passes. Rain will continue in the rest of the country, with significant amounts expected in the southern regions.

Possible road restrictions

The Road Infrastructure Agency has made preparations to temporarily stop traffic on affected road sections after 2:00 p.m. if the snow cover exceeds 15 centimetres. Traffic restrictions will initially apply to heavy and light commercial vehicles, and, if necessary, to passenger cars as well, so that the road surfaces can be cleared and treated.

The forecast calls for a drop in temperatures accompanied by strengthening northeasterly winds. During the night leading into Sunday, the rain in most of southern Bulgaria will also turn to snow, with snowfall becoming more intense in the Fore-Balkan region and mountainous areas.

Sources: bta.bg, bntnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg