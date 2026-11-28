A new public procurement procedure for the design of the National Children's Hospital will be announced within 20 days. The site in Sofia's Gorna Banya district remains the final choice and will not be changed, Regional Development Minister Ivan Shishkov told the Bulgarian National Radio.

“There is no point in looking for another option. The site is large and includes a park, as well as good access once the Sofia Ring Road is built,” Shishkov said.

According to him, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works is working on the procedures to provide access to the future hospital. The detailed development plan for the section of the Sofia Ring Road is in force, while the expropriation of the necessary land is at an advanced stage.

Previous procedure terminated

The new procurement procedure will be announced after the termination of the previous design procedure. At the beginning of September, the government announced that it was being terminated after it had been challenged before the Supreme Administrative Court. Later, the Ministry of Health said that the specifications needed to be refined with broader expert participation before the project could proceed to the next stage.

This is the second attempt to select a designer for the future medical facility. The first public procurement procedure for design and author supervision was announced in 2026, but the procedure was challenged, and the Commission for Protection of Competition annulled the decision to launch it. The appeal against the CPC's decision was subsequently withdrawn, after which the termination of the procurement procedure was also requested.

Disputes over the site in Gorna Banya

Alongside preparations for the new procedure, a group of architects and urban planners sent an official letter to the institutions questioning the suitability of the selected property. According to them, the implementation of the project involves serious risks due to transport access, the complex terrain and the scale of the future building. They said they were ready to propose an alternative site located within an operating medical complex.

The site in Gorna Banya was selected by the government in November 2022. The property covers approximately 40 decares and is located next to the Orthopedic Hospital. At the time, it was chosen from among five sites considered in Sofia, with the decision presented as the basis for accelerating the National Children's Hospital project.

The new public procurement procedure is expected to enable the selection of a designer, while the procedures for road access and the expropriation of properties continue.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, bntnews.bg