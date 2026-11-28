Police officers, firefighters and prison guards will gather for a protest at 12:00 p.m. in the garden next to the Ministry of the Interior in Sofia. The reason is that the draft state budget for 2027 does not provide for an increase in remuneration in the “Security” sector.

Employees of the Ministry of the Interior and the prison system will take part in the protest. The Trade Union Federation of Employees in the Ministry of the Interior said it would be supported by the Trade Union of Prison Employees in Bulgaria.

What the stated salaries are

“The best way for employees of the Ministry of the Interior to express their anger is through silence,” said Iliya Kuzmanov, chairman of the Trade Union Federation of Employees in the Ministry of the Interior.

According to Kuzmanov, the most common basic salary in the Ministry of the Interior is €1,232. He уточни, че в системата работят не само полицаи, но и пожарникари, държавни служители и лица по трудови правоотношения.

The basic salaries of employees on labor contracts range between €750 and €900. Kuzmanov said that around 29,000 employees have police powers, and between 70 and 80 percent of them receive the stated basic salary.

The “Security” sector excluded from the planned increase

The draft 2027 budget provides for a one-off 5 percent indexation for a large part of those employed by budget-funded organizations. However, the “Defense” and “Security” sectors are excluded from this measure.

The unions’ discontent was first voiced on November 21, when it was announced that Ministry of the Interior employees would protest over the lack of a pay rise. The decision was made following a meeting of the trade union organization in Veliko Tarnovo.

The upcoming gathering has been announced as a silent protest. It will take place in front of the Ministry of the Interior building, with prison guards also expected to join the employees of the Interior Ministry.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, nova.bg, bntnews.bg