Rain, snow and strong north-northeasterly winds are expected in Bulgaria on Saturday. Rainfall will intensify and, in many places, will temporarily be heavy and significant in amount. Thunderstorms are also possible in the southeastern regions, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology reports.

“Rainfall will intensify on Saturday,” the NIMH forecast says. As temperatures fall, rain in Northern Bulgaria and the highlands will turn to snow, with snow cover forming. Around 2 p.m., temperatures will range from 1-2°C in the northwestern regions to around 12°C along the Black Sea coast. Around 4-5°C is expected in Sofia, around 10-11°C in Varna, and 8-10°C in Burgas.

Warnings for Significant Precipitation

For November 28, the NIMH has issued yellow and orange alerts for significant rain and snow across the country. Northerly to northeasterly winds will strengthen and contribute to the drop in temperatures. In some areas, rain will turn to snow, which may lead to temporary snow cover.

Conditions in the Mountains and Along the Coast

There will be snowfall in the mountains. Heavy snow is forecast on Mount Botev, Cherni Vrah and Musala, while temperatures in the highest areas will remain below freezing. At an altitude of 2,000 meters, temperatures of around minus 2°C to minus 1°C are expected.

There will be rain along the Black Sea coast, with temperatures higher than those in the western and northern regions. The NIMH forecasts around 10-11°C in Varna and around 8-10°C in Burgas. Rainfall in the southeastern part of the country may be accompanied by thunderstorms.

On Sunday, rainfall will weaken and will have almost entirely stopped by evening. Rain in most of Southern Bulgaria will also turn to snow, while temperatures will remain close to freezing.

Sources: meteo.bg, weather.bg