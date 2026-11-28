The Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) is ready to temporarily halt traffic on roads where the snow cover exceeds 15 centimetres from 2:00 p.m. today. The decision will be made at the discretion of the regional road administrations and the National Coordination Centre.

Initially, the restrictions may affect heavy goods and light commercial vehicles, and, if necessary, passenger cars as well. The aim is for the road surfaces to be cleared and treated before traffic is restored.

Priority will be given to motorways, the busiest routes in the first- and second-class road networks, as well as mountain passes that provide links between northern and southern Bulgaria. The road authorities are monitoring the situation with particular attention to high-mountain areas and passes, where slippery sections and icy conditions are possible.

“We urge drivers to be patient in the event of a temporary traffic restriction and to ensure that their vehicles have supplies of fuel, water and food,” the RIA said. Drivers should set off in vehicles equipped for winter conditions, avoid sudden manoeuvres and not overtake snow-clearing machinery. The agency also recommends using navigation apps for information about road accessibility and changes to traffic organisation.

Snowfall expected in northern Bulgaria

The warning comes against the backdrop of the forecast by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology for colder weather and precipitation. In northern Bulgaria and the high western plains, rain is expected to turn to snow, with blizzards and snowdrifts possible. In the mountains, precipitation will be mainly snow, accompanied by strong and stormy northeasterly winds.

In Sofia, preparations for winter maintenance include 170 snowplows and more than 23,000 tonnes of specialised mixtures for frozen and icy sections. The data were presented by Deputy Mayor for Ecology Nikolay Nedelkov and the director of the Sofia Inspectorate, Pavlin Kodzhahristov.

At present, the RIA is announcing readiness for restrictions, not the specific closure of road sections. If the necessary snow cover accumulates, restrictions will be introduced depending on local conditions and the assessment of the road authorities.

Sources: bta.bg, bntnews.bg, nova.bg