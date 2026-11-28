Citizens protested outside the Presidency building in Sofia in support of Saudi dissident Abdulrahman Al-Khalidi. They called on Bulgaria to grant him protection and asylum, saying that his life and freedom could be at risk if he were returned to Saudi Arabia. There was a heavy police presence at the scene.

The demonstration was prompted by the final ruling of the Supreme Administrative Court dated 24 November 2026, which denied Al-Khalidi international protection. The organizers said the ruling raised questions about the actions of the State Agency for National Security and about the origin and credibility of the information used in the case.

“We are organizing the protest in support of Abdulrahman Al-Khalidi, who is a journalist, dissident and our friend,” said organizer Georgi Spasov. According to him, Al-Khalidi fled Turkey because his life was at risk and sought asylum in Bulgaria, expecting protection from an EU member state.

Spasov also said that the Saudi national had been detained for nearly five years in Busmantsi and other temporary accommodation centers. According to the organizers, he has been released, but following the final denial of international protection, he remains at risk of being forcibly deported to Saudi Arabia.

The protesters’ demands

The protesters called on President Iliana Iotova to grant asylum to Al-Khalidi. They also demanded an independent investigation into the actions of the State Agency for National Security, as well as public information about any contacts between the Bulgarian and Saudi authorities concerning the case.

Other demands include an investigation into suspicions of transnational repression, guarantees of the independence of Bulgarian institutions, and institutional and political accountability. The organizers are also calling for Bulgaria’s international obligations to be respected.

Five years of administrative detention

Al-Khalidi was detained after entering Bulgaria in November 2021. Before that, he had lived in Turkey with his family for seven years. He was placed in the Special Home for Temporary Accommodation of Foreigners in Busmantsi while the institutions reviewed his application for international protection.

Initially, the State Agency for Refugees rejected his application. Following an appeal, an administrative court ordered the agency to grant him protection, but the decision was challenged before the Supreme Administrative Court. According to Dnes.bg, Al-Khalidi was released from administrative detention on 21 August 2026, after spending nearly five years in closed-type centers.

The final court ruling of 24 November upheld the denial of international protection. At present, the protesters are calling on the authorities not to allow his return to Saudi Arabia and to reconsider the claims that his life is at risk.

Sources: bta.bg, news.bg, dnes.bg