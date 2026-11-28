Four hundred signatures calling for the resignation of Blagoevgrad Mayor Metodi Baykushev were submitted to the Municipal Council. The petition was presented at the November 27 meeting by attorney Albina Aнеva.

The grounds cite allegations of unjustified tree cutting and a lack of transparency in the municipality’s administration. The demands are addressed to the mayor, the council chair and the municipal councilors, with the organizers also insisting on written responses.

Municipal councilor Vasilisa Valeova announced the submission of the petition and said she supported it. “Four hundred signatures represent 400 civic positions that deserve to be heard and receive a response,” she wrote.

Valeova said she had filed reports with the regional governor, the District Prosecutor’s Office and the Regional Prosecutor’s Office over the tree cutting. According to her, a response to an inquiry by Antoaneta Bogdanova stated that 257 trees had been cut down over a period of two years.

Discrepancy in the data on the trees that were cut down

Separately, Deputy Mayor Svetla Zakharieva said in a written response, quoted by the local media outlet Enovina, that 257 trees had been removed since the beginning of 2026. The same response cites 204 newly planted saplings and plans to plant another 120 trees.

Thus, two different time frames for the same number remain in the public domain. Valeova refers to 257 trees cut down over two years, while the quoted response from the deputy mayor covers the period since the beginning of 2026.

According to information presented by the municipality, the removal is carried out following an inspection and assessment by a commission involving experts from the municipal Ecology Department and the municipal enterprise Chistota. The grounds cited include drying out, structural damage, or a danger to citizens’ lives, health and property.

The mayor has explained the tree cutting

In February 2025, Metodi Baykushev said that old trees that were not in good condition or had destructive root systems were being replaced during street renovation works. He said that the replacement would include compensatory and additional planting.

At present, there is no information that the Municipal Council has voted on the mayor’s resignation. The submission of the petition puts the issue before the local authorities and requires responses to the grounds cited by citizens, but in itself does not lead to the termination of the mayor’s term.

Sources: focus-news.net, m.enovina.bg, bnrnews.bg