Traffic through the “Topli Dol” tunnel on the Hemus Motorway has been restored in both directions, but snowfall is complicating travel along the route. Drivers are warning of snow starting to accumulate and reduced visibility due to fog in the area of the facility.

The tube toward Sofia was opened at around 9:00 a.m. Major repairs there have been temporarily suspended until January 11, allowing traffic in both directions to pass without additional narrowing during the holiday travel period. Repair work is expected to resume after that date.

Red alert for six regions

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a red alert for significant precipitation, strong winds and the formation of a snow cover exceeding 30 centimetres for Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Lovech, Montana and Sofia Region. An orange alert is in effect for the remaining 22 regions. The forecast is for rain in northern Bulgaria and the higher western plains to quickly turn into snow, with blizzards and drifting snow possible.

The Road Infrastructure Agency is warning drivers not to make sudden manoeuvres and not to overtake the specialised vehicles treating the road surface.

“If the snow cover exceeds 15 cm, preparations have been made to temporarily halt the movement of heavy and light commercial vehicles,” the Road Infrastructure Agency said.

If necessary, restrictions may also be introduced for passenger cars to ensure that the road can be cleared and treated. The Road Infrastructure Agency is urging drivers to be patient if traffic is temporarily halted and to carry sufficient fuel, water and food in their vehicles.

Sources: focus-news.net