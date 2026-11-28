The mayor of Sofia’s Izgrev district, Delyan Georgiev, is calling on Toplofikatsiya Sofia to significantly increase the capacity of its crews in the field and to meet—and, where possible, shorten—the deadlines for repairs to the district heating network. Part of the district remains without heating and hot water due to the replacement of main heating pipelines and building connections.

“Although the repair work in our district is progressing at a decent pace, unlike in other districts, and more than 60% of the affected customers now have heating, the problem is still on the agenda,” Georgiev said. In his words, the situation is beginning to go beyond what is normal, which is why he will continue to apply public pressure to insist on faster action.

The district mayor said he understood the residents’ dissatisfaction, as his own family had also been left without heating and hot water for nearly three months. He supported the protests by affected Sofia residents and called on Sofia Municipality to intervene more decisively. Georgiev also raised the question of whether and how people would be compensated for the prolonged interruption of the service.

Protest at Orlov Most

Discontent over the heating problems also spilled onto the streets. Customers of Toplofikatsiya Sofia briefly blocked traffic at Orlov Most, with the lack of heating and hot water, repairs during the heating season and frequent breakdowns among the reasons for the protest. Residents of various Sofia neighbourhoods took part, including Izgrev, Druzhba, Mladost and Studentski Grad.

More Than 200 People Working on the Breakdowns

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev said that more than 200 people and over 15 crews with heavy machinery were working to resolve the breakdowns. According to Toplofikatsiya Sofia, more than 50 breakdowns were repaired in a week and a half, while the number of affected sections fell from 89 to 55, even though more than 20 new breakdowns occurred during the same period.

The company is holding talks about additional personnel and equipment. A crisis headquarters has also been established to coordinate the actions of the institutions and monitor progress on the repairs.

According to Terziev, 95% of the heating network of the Iztoк Thermal Power Plant has not been replaced since it was built 50–60 years ago. He said that, for a lasting solution, between 70 and 100 kilometres of the most compromised pipes must be replaced urgently. In the meantime, affected residents are awaiting specific deadlines for the restoration of heating and hot water in the individual districts.

Sources: bta.bg, bnrnews.bg