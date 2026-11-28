Forecasters are predicting snowfall across much of Bulgaria, blizzards in Dobrudja and along the mountain passes, and temperatures as low as minus 15 degrees in the coming days. According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, during the night leading into Sunday, rain in most of Southern Bulgaria will turn to snow.

“There will be snowstorms and snowdrifts will form in Dobrudja and along the mountain passes,” NIMH says in its forecast for the period from November 29 to December 4. Heavy snowfall is expected in the Fore-Balkan and mountain regions, where a significant snow cover will accumulate. The heaviest precipitation will be in the Rila-Rhodope region.

Snow in Southern Bulgaria, gradual weakening in the north

Precipitation will continue on Sunday, but will gradually weaken from the north. It is expected to stop in the Danubian Plain in the afternoon. Winds will be moderate, while in Eastern Bulgaria they will be strong from the northeast, creating conditions for drifting snow and reduced visibility.

Minimum temperatures will range between minus 6 and minus 1 degrees, and around minus 4 degrees in Sofia. In Northern Bulgaria and the high valleys of Western Bulgaria, maximum temperatures will remain between minus 4 and minus 2 degrees. It will be milder in the Upper Thracian Plain, along the Struma valley and on the Black Sea coast, where temperatures will reach between 0 and 3 degrees.

The mountains will continue to face the most severe conditions

Cloudy weather with significant and heavy snowfall is forecast in the mountains. NIMH is warning of strong to storm-force northeasterly winds, blizzards and drifting snow. Heavy snowfall is forecast on Mount Botev, Murgash and Cherni Vrah on Sunday, with temperatures around minus 8 degrees. On Mount Musala, the minimum temperature may reach minus 10 degrees.

Cold weather will intensify at the beginning of December

After the snowfall, the cold spell will continue. NIMH is forecasting minimum temperatures of down to minus 12 – minus 14 degrees in some basins. The city-by-city table lists minimum temperatures in Montana of minus 13 degrees on November 30 and minus 15 degrees on December 1. In Pleven, the forecast is for minus 13 degrees on December 1, while in Plovdiv temperatures will fall to minus 10 degrees.

At the beginning of the week, winds will weaken mainly in Western and Central Bulgaria. Low clouds and fog are possible in the plains and valleys, while Eastern Bulgaria will remain windy and light snow will fall in some areas.

Sources: blitz.bg