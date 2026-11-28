Bluefish is being purchased wholesale for €5–6 in the days before St. Nicholas Day, after its price was around €10 in September and October. Bonito, carp and silver carp are also being offered at the fish markets in Varna, but traders are not yet reporting any significant price changes specifically for the holiday.

“The wholesale price of bluefish has currently fallen. At the beginning of the season—in September and October—the wholesale price was around €10. It is currently being purchased for €5–6,” says Velislav Vangelov, chairman of a fishermen’s association. According to him, the lower price is linked to the quantities reaching the market.

Fisherman Ivan Vasilev says that bluefish is currently the main catch near Varna, while bonito is also among the seasonal species. Carp, however, remains the traditional choice for December 6, regardless of the greater variety on the stalls.

Fishing Costs Remain High

The lower wholesale price of bluefish does not automatically mean a cheaper festive table. Fishermen say that fuel and materials have become more expensive, while work in the Black Sea has become riskier.

“Everything is becoming more expensive—fish, fuel and materials. And fishing itself has become very risky. You know about the problems in the Black Sea,” commented Velislav Vangelov.

The current data from the fish market in Varna does not specify a particular retail price per kilogram for carp. Therefore, the cost of the entire St. Nicholas Day meal will depend on the type of fish chosen, its weight and the other products, not only on the wholesale price of bluefish.

Fish Inspections Continue Through December 6

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency began intensified inspections on November 23. The checks will continue through December 6, inclusive, and cover extraction and production facilities, wholesale warehouses, shops, markets, exchanges and restaurants. The inspections are being carried out jointly with the Executive Agency for Fisheries and Aquaculture.

Inspectors are checking documents proving origin and safety, storage conditions, labeling and the legality of the trade. On November 27, an inspection in Burgas uncovered fish without documents proving its origin, transported in an unlicensed vehicle. Acts were issued for both violations, the Bulgarian National Television reported.

St. Nicholas Day is celebrated on December 6, and carp is traditionally prepared stuffed with rice, walnuts and onions, or baked in dough, a dish known as ribnik. Traders expect demand for fish to increase immediately before the holiday.

Sources: vesti.bg, bntnews.bg, focus-news.net