The Ruse–Razgrad road has been partially closed to traffic following a crash involving two cars. The incident occurred on the section between the villages of Osenets and Ezerche, where traffic is being allowed through one of the three lanes and is being regulated by Traffic Police teams.

According to initial information, a Romanian Mercedes traveling towards Varna spun on the road and collided with an oncoming Mitsubishi SUV. The SUV was driven by a 40-year-old man from Razgrad.

A man, a woman and a child were traveling in the Mercedes. The nature of their relationship is still being clarified. The vehicle’s driver and the child have been taken to hospital for medical assessment.

“Both drivers tested negative for alcohol,” said Iliyana Georgieva, spokesperson for the Razgrad Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior. According to her, an inspection of the scene is under way, and an interpreter has been provided for the foreign nationals.

The crash occurred on a section of Road I-2, the main road connection between Ruse and Razgrad. Until the inspection is completed, drivers must comply with the temporary traffic arrangements and the instructions of the traffic police officers.

Sources: bta.bg