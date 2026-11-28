Employees of the Interior Ministry, firefighters and prison guards protested in Sofia over the lack of a pay increase in the draft state budget for 2027. The demonstration was organized by the Trade Union Federation of Interior Ministry Employees and the Trade Union Section of Prison Employees in Bulgaria, with the support of the National Firefighters’ Trade Union “Ogneborets”.

Participants gathered in the area around the Ministry of the Interior, after which they marched towards the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Finance. The final destination was the building of the Council of Ministers. The protest was announced as a silent one, and its motto was „From now on, it is a matter of honor for us!“.

Unions call for changes to the budget

The main grievance concerns the proposal to increase personnel costs in budget-funded organizations by 5% as of January 1, 2027, while the “Defence” and “Security” sectors are excluded from the measure. This affects Interior Ministry employees, even though their pay is among the main topics in talks between the unions and the ministry’s leadership.

The unions are calling for funds to increase salaries in the system to be allocated between the first and second readings of the budget. They also state that they refuse to allow Interior Ministry employees to be portrayed as the reason for the problems with public finances.

„The best way for Interior Ministry employees to express their anger is through silence,“ said SFSMVR Chairman Iliya Kuzmanov in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio.

According to Kuzmanov, the standard basic salary in the Interior Ministry is €1,232. He specified that the system employs not only police officers but also firefighters, civil servants and people working under employment contracts, whose basic salaries in some cases range between €750 and €900. Around 29,000 employees have police powers, and according to the union leader, 70–80% of them receive the standard basic salary.

Decision to hold the protest was made on November 21

Police unions decided to organize the demonstration at a meeting in Veliko Tarnovo on November 21. Before that, they had called for dialogue and warned that they would take protest action if the “Security” sector remained outside the planned indexation.

The trade union organizations said that their discontent was not limited to the size of salaries. They also pointed to the public portrayal of employees as responsible for budget decisions they had not made. So far, no agreement with the government on their demands has been reported.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg, gov.bg