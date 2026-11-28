The first snow is already complicating conditions on the high mountain passes, and almost the entire country is expected to wake up to snow cover. Warnings for dangerous weather are in effect due to significant rainfall, which is turning to snow in some places. A red alert has been issued for six regions, while an orange alert is in effect for the rest of the country.

In Sofia, 339 specialized machines are on standby. Mayor Vasil Terziev said that the necessary preparations for the winter conditions had been completed, including cleaning riverbeds and ensuring the operation of drainage systems.

“Everyone is ready, and we hope there will be no disruptions to public transport or other challenges for citizens,” Vasil Terziev said.

He urged drivers to take the road conditions into account. According to him, from this point onward, the main responsibility lies with the teams that will be working on the ground during the first snowfall.

Snow and restrictions on the Petrohan Pass

Snowfall continues on the Petrohan Pass, with snow cover at the summit reaching around 3 centimetres. The road has been cleared and treated with grit, but remains covered in snow. Four machines are continuously clearing and treating the northern section of the pass. Another four are stationed in the lower areas of Montana Region.

The pass is closed to heavy goods vehicles weighing over 12 tonnes. At present, there are no settlements without electricity in Montana Region. Volodya Valov, director of the Montana Regional Road Administration, said that the necessary quantities of inert materials had been secured and that the company responsible for maintenance had declared its readiness to work.

Heavy trucks also restricted on the Troyan–Karnare Pass

“I urge drivers to be careful when climbing toward the summit. You have probably seen that the snowplough is moving, with a line of vehicles forming behind it,” Volodya Valov said.

As of 12:00, heavy goods vehicles weighing over 12 tonnes are banned from using the Troyan–Karnare Pass. The Interior Ministry cited the expected heavy precipitation and low temperatures, which could complicate road conditions, as the reason.

According to the Interior Ministry’s warning, the red alert is for significant precipitation, with rain turning to snow. Snow cover in the Fore-Balkan region is expected to exceed 30 centimetres. For drivers, this means the need for winter tyres, increased caution on the mountain passes and compliance with the temporary restrictions on heavy goods traffic.

Sources: nova.bg, bntnews.bg, mvr.bg