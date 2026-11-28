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The new Supreme Judicial Council is an instrument of state resistance, but on its own it will not eliminate the influence of the oligarchy. This was stated by MP Anton Kutev of „Progressive Bulgaria“ on the Bulgarian National Radio programme „Politically Incorrect“.

His comment came after the election of the parliamentary quota to the SJC. On 20 November 2026, the National Assembly elected six members of the Judges’ College and five members of the Prosecutors’ College. The decisions were published in the „State Gazette“ on 24 November.

„This is an instrument of resistance“

Kutev said the election had been accompanied by strong resistance and that until the very last moment it had been uncertain whether the procedure would be completed. In his words, the 160 votes needed for the parliamentary quota had required dialogue between the political forces.

„The oligarchy represents economic power that has political dimensions and interferes in the judiciary. Can you wipe out the oligarchy by electing a new SJC — you cannot, it is not enough, because this is a very powerful thing,“ Anton Kutev said.

According to the MP, the existing forces of influence continue to have access to financial resources and compromising information. He warned that pressure on magistrates would likely intensify.

„The significance of electing the new SJC is that the state now has some kind of instrument of resistance. Whether this instrument will turn out to be inadequate — remains to be seen,“ Kutev said.

The next decisions

Kutev described the election of the parliamentary quota as the basis for the next key decisions in the judicial system — the election of an Inspectorate and a new Prosecutor General. Asked what guarantee there was that the future Prosecutor General would not be elected behind the scenes, he pointed to the ruling majority and Prime Minister Rumen Radev as bearing political responsibility.

In the interview, the MP also commented on the role of Nikolay Koprinkov and Plamen Uzunov around the prime minister. In his words, the people in the close circle of every prime minister filter incoming information, but that does not mean they can determine his decisions.

Four reforms and the risk of a loss of trust

„They are among the people who present the information. There is always a circle around a prime minister that filters information. From that point of view, they have influence, but that is normal,“ Kutev said.

Kutev identified four major challenges facing the government — judicial, healthcare, education and pension and social security reform. According to him, no government can begin and complete all of them at the same time.

The MP described healthcare reform as particularly complex because of the major financial interests in the sector. He warned that reforms must be carried out gradually and professionally, rather than through abrupt measures.

In his words, the 131 parliamentary seats won by „Progressive Bulgaria“ do not mean unconditional support, since a significant proportion of voters cast protest votes.

„If we do not give them new reasons to support us, there will be a loss of support. We must give them a new vision for the future. This has not happened so far,“ Anton Kutev said.

Sources: dunavmost.com