Snowfall has complicated the winter situation across much of the country. Snow is falling in 20 regions, more than 430 snow-clearing machines are working on the national road network, and in some areas the snow cover is expected to reach between 30 and 50 centimetres. The Road Infrastructure Agency is gradually restricting the movement of trucks weighing over 12 tonnes along sections in northern Bulgaria.

Due to the heavy snowfall, the movement of heavy goods vehicles has been restricted on road I-1 between Botevgrad and Mezdra, as well as along the section between the 71st and 102nd kilometres of the Hemus Motorway in Lovech Region. Near Kravoder, traffic on road I-1 between Montana and Beli Izvor has been restricted because of stranded trucks. According to the Road Infrastructure Agency, the routes are passable under winter conditions, but significant accumulations and snowdrifts have formed on the Botevgrad–Byala and Ruse–Veliko Tarnovo roads.

In Veliko Tarnovo Region, the movement of heavy goods vehicles weighing over 12 tonnes has been halted on all roads. Trucks have become stranded along the Veliko Tarnovo–Ruse route, while the Sofia–Varna road near the turn-off for the village of Dobri dyal was temporarily closed because of an accident. Cars were diverted through Kozarevets and Lyaskovets. An intercity bus became stranded between the Pavlikeni villages of Sicheri and Daskot, and three passengers were evacuated by municipal officials.

Snow-covered mountain passes and reduced visibility

At Shipka Pass, the snow cover is around 20 centimetres, the temperature is approximately minus 6 degrees, and seven machines are clearing and treating the road surface. At Petrohan Pass, the snow is between 5 and 10 centimetres deep. The pass is open to cars, but trucks weighing over 12 tonnes are not allowed through. Reduced visibility of up to 100 metres has been reported on the Hemus Motorway near Yablanitsa.

There are also problems with the power supply. Outages have been reported in populated areas in seven of the eight municipalities in Lovech Region. Parts of the regional centre, eight villages in Lovech Municipality and all four populated areas in Letnitsa Municipality have been affected. In Gabrovo Region, the villages of Popovtsi, Armenite, Charkovo, Dumnitsi and Gaytani are without power. Reports of outages have also been received from the regions of Vratsa, Montana, Pleven, Ruse, Silistra, Kyustendil, Yambol and Stara Zagora. For 29 November, Electrodistribution Grids West has not announced any planned maintenance outages.

Between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., more than 190 reports of damage caused by the precipitation and strong winds were received on emergency telephone number 112. Reports concerned fallen trees, icy and untreated road sections, stranded vehicles and populated areas without electricity. A total of 73 reports of uncleared, untreated or icy roads were submitted in the regions of Lovech, Pleven, Vratsa, Montana and Vidin.

Restrictions in Sofia and forecast

In Sofia, 92 snow-clearing machines were operating, while another six were treating the roads in Vitosha Nature Park. Since the beginning of Sunday, bus routes 61 and 66 have temporarily not been running, while route 63 has been shortened to the Byalata Cheshma stop because of the snow and the risk of icy conditions.

For 29 November, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued orange and yellow warnings for significant snowfall, strong winds and sub-zero maximum temperatures. Snowstorms and snowdrifts are expected in Dobrudja and the mountain passes. Meteorologist Anastasia Kirilova recommended that “any journey that is not absolutely necessary should be postponed”.

Sources: dariknews.bg, duma.bg, actualno.com