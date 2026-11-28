Snow clearing and anti-icing treatments in Sofia began with the first snowfall. A total of 92 snow-clearing machines are operating in the field, spreading anti-icing mixtures and clearing road surfaces. Heavy snow is falling in the capital, with temperatures around 1 degree.

Streets and road sections in the Pancharevo, Vitosha, Ovcha Kupel, Lozenets, Oborishte, Bankya, Krasno Selo, Lyulin, Kremikovtsi and Vazrazhdane districts have been treated. Work has also been carried out on the Southern Arc of the Sofia Ring Road, including the section between the 9th and 15th kilometres.

In Pancharevo, Vitosha and Kremikovtsi, in addition to treatment with mixtures, snow has also been pushed aside. Teams have also passed through dangerous and steep sections, where the snow creates a greater risk for traffic.

In Vitosha Nature Park, six machines have spread grit on the two main mountain roads – from the Boyana neighbourhood to Zlatni Mostove and from the Dragalevtsi neighbourhood to Aleko Hut. Work on these routes will continue as necessary.

All public transport lines are running according to schedule and serving their usual routes. The exception is bus line 185 in Lozen village, Pancharevo district, which is temporarily not serving the last two stops.

“The first treatments naturally began in Vitosha Nature Park, and as the snow started falling, treatments also began in the areas where a need was identified,” Tatiana Asenova of the Sofia Inspectorate told the Bulgarian National Radio.

Sofia has prepared 339 machines for the winter season

Before the snowfall, Sofia Municipality announced that 339 specialised machines had been prepared for winter cleaning, including 170 snowploughs. Nearly 24,000 tonnes of mixtures for winter treatments and 5,000 tonnes of sand for Vitosha are in reserve. Nearly 50 points for rapid response have also been designated.

“We are making the necessary preparations to avoid surprises. The materials have been secured, everyone is on standby and an organisation has been established,” Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev said.

Sofia Municipality teams continue to monitor the situation. Drivers have been urged to use vehicles prepared for winter conditions, drive carefully and adjust their speed to the road and weather conditions.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bnrnews.bg, nova.bg