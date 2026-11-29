The „Kairos“ tanker remains stranded near Sozopol after breaking loose from its anchorage in Burgas Bay. The vessel reached the area of Cape Kolokita southeast of the city and stopped approximately 100–150 metres from the shore.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the signal about the change in position was received at around 18:00. At approximately 17:50, „Kairos“ had already moved about 0.9 nautical miles from its original position. The grounding was recorded at 19:55, amid winds of up to 20–24 metres per second and sea state 4–5.

Two Chinese sailors are on board, and contact has been established with the shipowner. The situation is being coordinated by the General Directorate „Emergency Rescue Activity“ at the Executive Agency „Maritime Administration“.

„Tomorrow morning, teams from the competent services will be sent to the site to carry out an inspection and assess the condition of the vessel and the possibilities for taking further action,“ the Ministry of Transport and Communications said.

At present, there is no public confirmation from the institutions of a leak from the hull. The incident report also does not specify the quantity of fuel or other petroleum products remaining on board. During an inspection near Ahtopol in December 2025, the authorities established that „Kairos“ was not carrying cargo, but the quantity of fuel on board was not clarified at the time.

The vessel is unable to move under its own power

A navigational warning for the area identifies „Kairos“ as a hazard to shipping, as the vessel has no lights and cannot manoeuvre. Following the inspection, it will have to be assessed whether the vessel can be pulled off the rocks and what equipment will be required for the operation.

This is the latest serious incident involving the tanker in Bulgarian waters. After it was abandoned near Ahtopol at the end of 2025, „Kairos“ was towed to Burgas Bay on 15 December by three tugboats. The operation was carried out with the help of a specialised generator, which provided power to activate the anchoring system.

Until the inspection is completed, no date has been announced for the start of the tanker's refloating. The next steps will depend on the condition of the hull, the way the vessel has settled on the seabed, and the weather conditions in the area.

Sources: bta.bg, e-burgas.com