The movement of trucks weighing over 12 tonnes will be gradually restricted on road sections in Northern Bulgaria due to the worsening weather conditions. The restrictions are being introduced in cases of heavy snowfall, accumulation and drifting.

At present, there are significant accumulations and snowdrifts on the primary roads I-3 Botevgrad–Byala and I-5 Ruse–Veliko Tarnovo. The passage of heavy goods vehicles over 12 tonnes has been restricted on road I-1 in the Botevgrad–Mezdra direction.

Trucks weighing over 12 tonnes are also prohibited from travelling on the section between the 71st and 102nd kilometres of the Hemus Motorway in Lovech Province. The Road Infrastructure Agency states that stopping heavy goods traffic is intended to reduce the risk of road accidents and protect the lives and health of travellers.

Appeal to drivers

“Drivers need to proceed with increased caution and at an appropriate speed, maintain a safe distance, avoid sudden manoeuvres and not overtake specialised vehicles,” the Road Infrastructure Agency warns.

The agency reminds drivers that vehicles unprepared for winter conditions can block traffic and hamper both other drivers and the work of snow-clearing equipment.

The restrictions will be introduced gradually, depending on the development of the weather conditions and the state of the road surfaces. Drivers must comply with the temporary traffic organisation and avoid risky overtaking.