The oil tanker “Kairos” has broken its anchor in Burgas Bay and started drifting towards Sozopol, reports “Flagman”, citing a source from the Maritime Administration. The vessel is approximately 274 metres long.

The information about the incident has still not been confirmed in an official statement by the Maritime Administration. It is also unclear whether tugs have already been sent to the tanker, what its exact position is and how far it is from the shore.

The situation is unfolding in severe weather conditions. An orange warning for significant rainfall and strong winds has been issued for Burgas Region. The navigation portal Maritime.bg reports winds of up to 7-8 on the Beaufort scale, with gusts of up to 9. According to data cited by “Flagman”, the forecast wave height off the southern Bulgarian Black Sea coast is reaching up to 4.3 metres.

The tanker has remained in the bay since December 2025

“Kairos” was towed to Burgas Bay on 15 December 2025 after an incident near Ahtopol. The operation was carried out with three tugs, and the vessel was placed at a pre-designated anchorage.

The vessel has no working engines and is unable to operate all of its mechanisms independently. In navigation warnings, the ship has been described as stationary, without lights and unable to manoeuvre, which is why other vessels have been instructed to pass it at a safe distance.

In July 2026, an inspection was carried out following reports of possible pollution in the areas of Pomorie, Sarafovo and Sozopol. The Burgas Regional Administration reported that the inspection found no spill of fuel, lubricants or oil from the anchored vessels.

If the information about the broken anchor is confirmed, the next steps will depend on the tanker’s exact position, the direction of its drift and whether tugboats can approach it safely. So far, there have been no officially reported details of a collision, pollution or injuries.

Sources: flagman.bg, maritime.bg, btvnovinite.bg