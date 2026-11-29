It will snow in Bulgaria on November 29, with the heaviest snowfall expected in the Rila-Rhodope region. From the north, the snowfall will gradually weaken, and in the afternoon it will stop in the Danubian Plain. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology warns that “snowstorms and snowdrifts will form in Dobrudzha and along the mountain passes”.

A moderate north-northeasterly wind will blow, becoming strong in eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures in northern Bulgaria and the high plains of western Bulgaria will range between minus 4° and minus 2°. Temperatures in Sofia are expected to be around minus 2°, while in the Upper Thracian Plain, along the Struma Valley and on the Black Sea coast, they will range between 0° and 4°.

Conditions for snowstorms in the mountains

It will be cloudy in the mountains, with snowfall continuing and becoming heavy. The snow cover will increase, while visibility will be reduced. Gale-force easterly winds, snowstorms and drifting snow are expected. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1,200 metres will be around minus 3°, and at 2,000 metres — around minus 6°.

Cloudy weather will prevail along the Black Sea coast. Mainly along the southern coast, there will be rain mixed with snow. The wind will be strong from the north, temperatures will reach between 1° and 4°, and the sea state will be 4–5 on the Beaufort scale.

For November 29, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued yellow and orange warnings for significant snowfall and strong, temporarily gale-force northeasterly winds in the country. A warning for negative maximum temperatures is also in effect.

By city, the minimum and maximum temperatures will be: Sofia — minus 4°/minus 2°, Plovdiv — minus 1°/1°, Varna — 0°/1°, Burgas — 2°/3°, Ruse — minus 3°/minus 1°, Pleven — minus 4°/minus 3° and Sandanski — 3°/4°.